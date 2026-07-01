NEW GOLF BOOK BY JOHN HUGHES LINKS TO ONLINE COACHING

The new book Instant Golf Improvement, written by expert golf instructor John Hughes, links students with online golf coaching for an innovative approach.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hughes, a PGA Master Professional of Instruction, released his book, Instant Golf Improvement, early in 2026. The book outlines six “pillars” that golfers can focus on to streamline and efficiently cultivate their skills and see their ability improve right away.After just a few weeks in print, Instant Golf Improvement has received highly positive reviews on Amazon and has been praised by leaders in the golf industry, including the president of Callaway Golf and the editor of Golf Tips Magazine. Students find that the book is easy to read, easy to implement in the course, and filled with practical advice that is often available only through in-person instruction.While the book itself is filled with value for golfers, it is primarily intended as an introduction to the Instant Golf Improvement system , an online coaching program that follows the same principles of providing students with compact, easy-to-use coaching tips that they can use right away to boost their golf game. The program’s website instantgolfimprovement.com , introduces students to the six pillars of the system, explains the philosophy of John Hughes and the program’s other instructors, and offers a wealth of resources for golfers of all skill levels interested in improving their game.On the website, interested golfers can also download a free chapter of the book Instant Golf Improvement to get a sense of what to expect. The book is available from Amazon as a paperback ($19.79) and an eBook ($9.99 for purchase; also included in Kindle Unlimited). John Hughes strongly believes that when golfers preview the free chapter download, they will see how powerful the principles in his book are at helping golfers quickly improve at driving, putting, or whatever specific aspect they want to focus on. When golfers buy the book on instantgolfimprovement.com, they can also take advantage of an offer to buy the paperback and eBook for a special price of $19.99.Golf enthusiasts who live in areas of the country where expert golf instruction is not available in person often feel that they have no opportunity to take their abilities to the next level. Through Instant Golf Improvement, these golfers can have access to real-time virtual coaching by some of the nation’s leading golf instructors, powered by technologies that accurately measure the student’s posture and swing. By using new digital tools designed specifically to gather detailed metrics on an individual’s golf swing, John Hughes and his team of experts provide students with unprecedented value in the online coaching format.Golfers who are interested in previewing Instant Golf Improvement can download the digital version of the free chapter on the program’s website. On the book’s Amazon.com listing, they can read detailed reviews by readers and find a detailed description of the book’s contents.

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