Hidden-Incision Breast Augmentation Gains Popularity Among Southern California Patients

Dr. Raman Mehrzad, Plastic Surgeon at Ocean Plastic Surgery Center

Ocean Plastic Surgery Center reports growing interest in transaxillary breast augmentation as patients seek natural-looking results without scars on the breast.

Every Mommy Makeover should be customized to the patient. The safest surgical plan depends on individual health, anatomy, goals, and recovery, not simply the number of procedures performed.” — Dr. Raman Mehrzad

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Plastic Surgery Center says more patients are researching breast augmentation procedures that avoid scars on the breast itself while emphasizing natural-looking outcomes.Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, California, reports increasing patient interest in transaxillary breast augmentation, a breast implant technique that places the surgical incision within the natural crease of the underarm rather than directly on the breast. According to plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the trend reflects broader changes in how patients research cosmetic surgery and evaluate surgical techniques before scheduling consultations."Patients today arrive with a much deeper understanding of breast augmentation than they did even a decade ago," said Dr. Raman Mehrzad. "Many specifically ask whether breast implants can be performed without leaving scars on the breast itself. That question has become increasingly common as patients spend more time researching procedures before meeting with a surgeon."Transaxillary breast augmentation, sometimes referred to by patients as "scarless breast augmentation," is a surgical technique in which the incision is concealed within the underarm rather than placed beneath the breast fold or around the areola. Although every surgical procedure results in a scar, the transaxillary approach avoids placing scars directly on the breast mound, making it an attractive option for selected patients seeking discreet breast enhancement.According to Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, patients considering breast augmentation increasingly prioritize natural proportions, subtle enhancement, shorter visible evidence of surgery, and individualized treatment planning over dramatic cosmetic change. The practice reports that many consultation discussions now focus on implant position, incision location, recovery expectations, and how different surgical approaches affect long-term aesthetic outcomes.Dr. Mehrzad notes that selecting an incision location represents only one aspect of breast augmentation planning. Appropriate patient selection, implant dimensions, tissue characteristics, chest wall anatomy, surgical technique, and long-term aesthetic goals all influence the final result."A hidden incision alone does not determine the quality of a breast augmentation," Dr. Mehrzad said. "Creating a natural-looking outcome requires balancing anatomy, implant selection, soft-tissue characteristics, symmetry, and proportion. The surgical plan should be individualized rather than driven by a single technique."The practice also reports increased interest from women who maintain active lifestyles and prefer approaches that avoid visible scars on the breast when wearing swimwear, athletic apparel, or low-cut clothing. According to Dr. Mehrzad, these conversations reflect a broader shift toward procedures designed to restore or enhance appearance while preserving a natural look.Ocean Plastic Surgery Center serves patients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Irvine, and surrounding Southern California communities. The practice offers breast augmentation, transaxillary breast augmentation, body contouring, tummy tuck surgery, mommy makeover procedures, facial rejuvenation, and other cosmetic surgery procedures.About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice located in Los Alamitos serving patients throughout Southern California. Led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the practice provides cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts, and body with an emphasis on evidence-based treatment planning, patient education, and individualized surgical care.

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