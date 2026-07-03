Zanderio Launches AI Booking Assistant for Wellness Clinics and Med Spas

Visitors to Customers

Zanderio helps med spas and wellness clinics answer booking questions after hours and capture appointment-ready enquiries 24/7.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanderio has announced the launch of an AI booking assistant for wellness clinics, med spas, aesthetic practices, and other appointment-based service businesses. The assistant is designed to help clinics respond to website enquiries, answer service-related questions, and capture booking requests outside normal front desk hours.Many wellness and aesthetic businesses rely on their websites as a first point of contact for potential clients. Visitors may arrive after work or during evenings to review treatment options, compare services, ask about pricing, or check how to book a consultation. In many cases, these enquiries happen when clinic staff are unavailable to respond immediately.Zanderio’s AI booking assistant works directly through a website chat widget. It can be trained on a clinic’s own services, treatment descriptions, frequently asked questions, policies, promotions, and booking workflows. The assistant can then provide relevant information to visitors and collect structured enquiry details such as name, contact information, preferred service, preferred time, and specific questions.The launch expands Zanderio’s focus on service-based businesses that depend on high-quality website enquiries. For wellness clinics and med spas, the company is positioning the assistant as a way to support front desk teams by handling common questions and capturing appointment interest when staff are unavailable.“Many clinic enquiries now begin on the website, often outside regular business hours,” said Zuriel Babalola, Founder and CEO of Zanderio. “Zanderio was developed to help clinics respond to those enquiries in a structured and timely way, while allowing teams to continue using the scheduling and CRM tools already in place.”The assistant is intended to work alongside existing clinic operations rather than replace them. Zanderio can collect information from website visitors and help route qualified enquiries into the tools or workflows a business already uses. This can include scheduling platforms, CRM systems, internal forms, or manual follow-up processes.According to the company, this approach is especially relevant for appointment-based businesses where prospective clients often need information before booking. A visitor may want to understand which service is suitable, whether a consultation is required, what preparation is needed, or how the booking process works. By making this information available through an AI assistant, clinics can provide a more consistent website experience.“From a technical perspective, the focus is on connecting the conversation to the operational workflow,” said Sheraz AH, CTO of Zanderio. “The assistant is designed to capture structured information from website visitors and make that information useful for the business. For clinics, this means enquiry details can be collected with better context before a team member follows up.”Zanderio has also been applied in wellness and beauty use cases, including Lux Radiance , where the assistant is being used to support service discovery and booking-related enquiries. In this context, the assistant helps visitors review available services, understand key treatment information, and submit appointment interest through the website experience.The Lux Radiance use case reflects a wider pattern in the wellness sector, where prospective clients often want guidance before making a booking decision. Service pages alone may not answer every question, particularly for treatments that require consultation, preparation, aftercare, or suitability checks. Zanderio is designed to provide a conversational layer that helps organize those enquiries for the business.The platform can also support clinics during marketing campaigns. When visitors arrive from search, social media, paid ads, email campaigns, or seasonal promotions, the assistant can help answer questions connected to the campaign and collect enquiry details while the visitor is still active on the website.Zanderio’s launch for wellness clinics and med spas is part of the company’s broader effort to help service businesses manage website conversations more effectively. The platform is also suitable for consultants, agencies, studios, and other businesses where customer enquiries often begin online before moving into a booking, consultation, or follow-up process.About ZanderioZanderio is an AI sales agent that helps businesses capture, qualify, and manage website enquiries. Built for service-based and appointment-driven businesses, Zanderio answers customer questions, collects structured enquiry details, and connects conversations into the tools businesses already use. The platform supports wellness clinics, med spas, aesthetic practices, consultants, agencies, and other service providers.Learn more at zanderio.ai.

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