BG Signature Showcases Global Portfolio of Luxury Retreats, Yachts and Lifestyle Experiences

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BG Capital Group-backed lifestyle brand grows its collection of luxury properties, yachts, destinations and charitable initiatives across the US, & Europe.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BG Signature, the luxury lifestyle collection founded by BG Capital Group Chairman Bobby Genovese, continues to grow its global footprint of high-end retreats, yachts, outdoor destinations and social impact programs, offering an integrated portfolio designed for discerning travelers seeking privacy, elegance and world-class service.

Since its founding, BG Signature has developed into a multi-division lifestyle brand encompassing luxury real estate, private yachting, outdoor recreation and community-focused giving, all managed under one concierge-style umbrella.

BG Retreats

At the heart of the collection are the BG Retreats, a curated set of properties spanning some of the world's most sought-after locales. The flagship, BG Ocala Ranch in Florida, features a 100-acre equestrian setting with a 10,000-square-foot main house, gourmet dining and expansive grounds suited for weddings and milestone events. Additional properties include a Paradise Island residence overlooking Cabbage Beach in the Bahamas and estates in Boca Raton along the Intracoastal Waterway, each meticulously designed to combine breathtaking landscapes with refined, private hospitality.

BG Yachts

The collection's yachting division centers on the 154-foot Feadship M/Y BG Charade, a fully refit motor yacht once owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The vessel features six staterooms accommodating up to 12 guests, an eleven-person crew and an outdoor aft deck theatre for entertaining, delivering five-star concierge service on the water. A six-passenger Lear 55 private jet rounds out BG Signature's travel offerings, providing efficient access to properties across the portfolio.

BG Outdoors

BG Signature also manages premier outdoor spaces, including parks across Broward County, Florida, giving members and guests access to curated natural settings for recreation and relaxation as part of the broader lifestyle collection.

Social Impact

Philanthropy remains central to the BG Signature mission. The brand has long supported the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada's largest pediatric research and treatment center, reflecting founder Bobby Genovese's commitment to giving back to causes tied to his Canadian roots.

"Success lies not just in hard work and intelligence, but in seeing the big picture," said Genovese, who founded his first company at age 25 before building BG Capital Group and later launching BG Signature to bring together his passion for equestrian sport, land preservation and elevated travel experiences.

About BG Signature

BG Signature is a global portfolio of VIP experiences and exclusive luxury retreats spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, South America and the Bahamas, anchored by BG Ocala Ranch, a 100-acre luxury equestrian retreat in Florida. The collection includes private yachts, a private jet, curated outdoor destinations and community-focused social impact initiatives, all supported by BG Capital Group's concierge-level service. For more information, visit BG Signature.

Bobby Genovese, Passion For Life inteview

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