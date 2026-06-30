City Council passes legislation to boost affordable housing in Mount Baker, Montlake, and Central District

Councilmember Foster-backed bills support construction of over 300 housing units

SEATTLE – Today, the City Council approved three key bills that will allow the Seattle Office of Housing (OH) to move forward with several new, affordable rental and homeownership opportunities in the neighborhoods of Mount Baker, Montlake and the Central District. The package of legislation, sponsored by Councilmember Dionne Foster (Position 9), paves the way for the City to invest in building over 300 new affordable housing units.

“This legislation will produce housing for families at a time when the cost of living — especially housing — is increasingly putting pressure on people seeking to raise their kids here in Seattle. Through acquiring property in a high opportunity neighborhood in Montlake we are locking in a future for affordable homeownership in a neighborhood that currently does not have affordable homeownership. With the acquisition of property in the Central District applying community preference, we will support future homeownership for residents with historic ties to the community. And lastly, in Mount Baker we are putting the final pieces in place to bring online family-sized units near transit with onsite childcare — truly meeting the needs of families in our city,” said Councilmember Foster.

Details of the legislation:

CB 121236 allows OH to lease properties that were previously used by the University of Washington for laundry services, known as the “UW Laundry site,” at 2929 27 th Ave S in Mount Baker. An affiliate of Mercy Housing Northwest and El Centro de la Raza is authorized to develop 239 units of affordable housing for low-income families and dedicated commercial space for an early learning and childcare center.

Ave S in Mount Baker. An affiliate of Mercy Housing Northwest and El Centro de la Raza is authorized to develop 239 units of affordable housing for low-income families and dedicated commercial space for an early learning and childcare center. CB 121237 authorizes OH to acquire a site informally called “Montlake Homes,” located at 2625 E Montlake Place E, from the Washington State Department of Transportation, and conduct a competitive process to select a developer to build at least 50 permanently affordable homes at the site.

CB 121238 authorizes OH to acquire two adjacent parcels of land owned by the Central Area Development Association (CADA) located at the intersection of E 26th Ave and E Cherry St. One parcel is the site of the “Harvey Apartments,” a 20-unit building with conditions that deteriorated to become uninhabitable. OH helped CADA relocate tenants, and the Seattle Fire Department had been conducting training at the building. OH will combine the two parcels into one site for the purpose of developing at least 18 units of affordable for-sale housing.

What’s next

Legislation will be sent to the Mayor’s Office for her signature. Groundbreaking for the UW Laundry site is scheduled for October of 2026 with homes projected to be completed by summer of 2028.

Additional quotes

“Today, Seattle takes decisive action to ensure more residents can afford to rent, buy, and remain in the neighborhoods they call home. This legislation delivers real results for working families putting down roots, first time homebuyers achieving a lifelong dream, and renters finding stability in the city they help make great. I commend the City Council for its partnership and thank the community organizations whose leadership made this moment possible. We are committed to a Seattle where affordable, healthy housing is a reality for every resident, and we will keep working until that commitment is fully met.”

–Katie B. Wilson, Seattle Mayor

“The legislation passed today by City Council marks meaningful progress on key rental housing and homeownership initiatives advanced through our office. This action reflects our shared commitment to ensuring more people in Seattle have access to homes they can afford, in the neighborhoods they choose. We are deeply grateful for the longstanding work and leadership of community based organizations, whose partnership and advocacy have laid much of the groundwork that brought us to this moment. We also appreciate the strong collaboration with the Mayor’s Office and City Council, whose continued partnership is essential as we work together toward healthy, affordable housing options for all Seattle residents.”

–Andréa Akita, Interim Director, Seattle Office of Housing

“From seniors living on a fixed income to students and families just trying to get by, we need to do everything we can to add affordable homes in Seattle. This package of legislation highlights the importance of using surplus public property across the City for housing. I am grateful for Councilmember Foster’s leadership and the hard work of the Office of Housing, especially for residents of South Seattle. I am also extremely thankful for our community partners, including UW, El Centro and Mercy Housing. And I want to recognize former Speaker of Washington state’s House of Representatives Frank Chopp, who was deeply involved in laying the groundwork for affordable housing at the UW Laundry site, along with so many other locations throughout the city, region, and state.”

–Eddie Lin, Seattle City Councilmember, District 2

“We sincerely thank the Seattle City Council for its support and approval of Council Bill 121236. This milestone allows us to move forward with a generational investment in South Seattle that will bring affordable housing, educational opportunities, and welcoming community spaces to our community. The project reflects what is possible when community, government, and partners work together toward a shared vision of opportunity and belonging. We are excited to continue building a place where families can thrive, and future generations can put down roots and build brighter futures.”

-Estela Ortega, Executive Director, El Centro de la Raza

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