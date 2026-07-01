Busway-Bus Duct Market to Reach $21 Billion Globally by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% | Allied Market Research

Rising Industrialization, Commercial Infrastructure Development, and Growing Demand for Efficient Power Distribution Systems Drive Market Expansion

Smart, modular power distribution systems are becoming essential as industries and commercial facilities prioritize efficiency, safety, and scalable electrical infrastructure.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a new report titled, " 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝘆-𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝗗𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Type (Isolated Phase Bus Duct, Segregated Phase Bus Duct, Non-segregated Phase Bus Duct), by Voltage (High-voltage, Medium-voltage, Low-voltage), and by End User Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031." According to the report, the global busway-bus duct market was valued at $12.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $21.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Market growth is fueled by increasing industrialization, rapid expansion of commercial buildings, rising investments in energy infrastructure, and growing demand for safe, reliable, and space-efficient electrical power distribution systems.Request The Sample PDF Of Report @ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A139928 Busway-bus ducts are increasingly replacing conventional cable systems in commercial, industrial, and utility applications due to their superior safety, flexibility, lower maintenance requirements, and ease of installation. Rising urbanization, expansion of manufacturing facilities, and increasing investments in renewable energy and data center infrastructure continue to strengthen global demand for advanced power distribution solutions.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀The busway-bus duct market continues to benefit from rapid industrial expansion across developing economies and modernization of electrical infrastructure worldwide. Industries including automotive, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and power generation increasingly rely on busway systems to deliver efficient, high-capacity power transmission while reducing installation complexity.Compared to traditional cable installations, busway-bus duct systems offer enhanced operational reliability, simplified maintenance, improved thermal performance, and flexible expansion capabilities. These advantages are accelerating their adoption across factories, commercial complexes, high-rise buildings, airports, hospitals, and data centers.However, fluctuating raw material prices particularly copper and aluminum remain a key challenge for manufacturers. Despite this, ongoing infrastructure development and industrial investments are expected to create significant growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By TypeThe Non-segregated Phase Bus Duct segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. Its broad adoption across manufacturing facilities and commercial buildings is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, installation flexibility, and suitability for a wide range of power distribution applications.The Segregated Phase Bus Duct segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for enhanced operational safety and improved electrical performance in industrial environments.By VoltageThe Medium-voltage segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of global revenue due to its extensive deployment across industrial power transmission systems.The Low-voltage segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2031, registering a 5.9% CAGR, supported by increasing installations in residential developments, commercial complexes, and modern high-rise buildings.By End User IndustryThe Industrial segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, representing more than two-fifths of the global market. Growing demand for reliable electrical distribution systems across manufacturing, power generation, mining, and heavy industrial facilities continues to drive segment growth.The Residential segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period as urbanization and high-rise residential construction increase the adoption of efficient busway systems.Request The Sample PDF Of Report @Inquiry Before Buying @ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13992 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North AmericaNorth America continues to represent a significant market for busway-bus duct systems, supported by modernization of industrial facilities, expansion of commercial infrastructure, increasing investments in data centers, and growing focus on energy-efficient electrical systems.EuropeEurope is witnessing steady market growth due to modernization of manufacturing facilities, increasing renewable energy integration, expansion of commercial infrastructure, and stringent energy-efficiency regulations that encourage advanced electrical distribution technologies.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of total revenue. Rapid industrialization, expansion of manufacturing industries, urban infrastructure development, and large-scale commercial construction projects across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia continue to drive regional demand.LAMEALAMEA is expected to register the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing industrial investments, infrastructure development, energy projects, and commercial construction across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are creating attractive growth opportunities for market participants.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁The busway-bus duct industry is evolving rapidly through continuous innovation in electrical power distribution technologies. Key trends shaping the market include:-> Smart busway monitoring systems-> IoT-enabled power distribution networks-> Modular and plug-in busway configurations-> Energy-efficient conductor designs-> Compact systems for high-density commercial buildings-> Integration with smart buildings and industrial automation-> Advanced insulation materials for improved safety-> Increased adoption in renewable energy and data center infrastructureManufacturers are also focusing on product innovations that improve power efficiency, reduce voltage drop, enhance mechanical strength, and simplify installation while meeting evolving international safety standards.Request Sample Report and Customization @ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13992 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆-> The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝘆-𝗯𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 was valued at $12.1 billion in 2021.-> The market is projected to reach $21.0 billion by 2031.-> The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.-> Non-segregated phase bus duct led the market by type in 2021.-> Medium-voltage systems accounted for the largest revenue share.-> Industrial applications dominated the end-user segment.-> Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021.-> LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest regional growth.-> Industrial expansion, commercial construction, and energy infrastructure investments remain the primary market growth drivers.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀Major companies operating in the global busway-bus duct market include:ABBAccu-Panels Energy Pvt. Ltd.C&S Electric LimitedCurrent MidwestDBTS INDEaton Corporation plcGeneral Electric CompanyGodrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company LimitedHuapeng Group Co., Ltd.L&T Electrical & AutomationThese companies continue to strengthen their market position through product innovation, strategic partnerships, manufacturing expansion, and investments in advanced electrical distribution technologies designed for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications.Speak to an Analyst Before Making Your Next Strategic Move @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13992 Manufacturers, electrical equipment suppliers, EPC contractors, infrastructure developers, utility providers, and investors can leverage Allied Market Research's Busway-Bus Duct Market report to evaluate emerging opportunities, analyze competitive developments, understand regional demand trends, and develop informed growth strategies. The report provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics, segmentation, technological advancements, competitive landscape, and future growth prospects through 2031.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:KSA and MEA Busway-Bus Duct Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ksa-and-mea-busway-bus-duct-market-A325372 Europe and GCC Busway Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-and-gcc-busway-market-A323165 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR), the market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP, provides comprehensive market intelligence and strategic business insights across diverse industries, including energy, power, construction, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, ICT, chemicals, aerospace, and industrial equipment. AMR combines extensive primary and secondary research methodologies to deliver actionable market forecasts, competitive intelligence, and strategic recommendations that help organizations identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions in rapidly evolving global markets.

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