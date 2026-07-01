Intellect eMACH.ai Dominates IBSi Global Sales League Table 2026 with #1 Rankings Across 8 Banking Technology Categories

Secures undisputed leadership in North America with an extraordinary 96 deals and records 173 total global contract wins across 29 countries

Our multi-category dominance in the IBSi Sales League Table 2026 reflects the growing market preference for AI-first, composable and outcome-driven banking technology platforms” — Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited

CHENNAI, INDIA, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, today announced its spectacular multi-category dominance in the 2026 edition of the prestigious IBS Intelligence Sales League Table (SLT). Now in its 26th edition, the IBSi SLT analysed 1,347 qualifying technology deployments globally from 60 prominent technology suppliers.

Intellect emerged as the clear standout performer, securing the coveted #1 spots across 8 major system categories, underscoring the massive global adoption of its revolutionary eMACH.ai architecture. The categories include Retail Banking Core, Retail Lending, Digital Banking & Channels, Transaction Banking, Private Banking & Wealth Management, InsurTech, Islamic Retail Banking Core and Regional Leadership in North America. Intellect also secured the #2 position in Domestic Leaders – India (Retail Banking Core) and #3 global ranking for Geographic Spread, reinforcing its leadership across markets and banking segments.

The Sales League Table 2026 reflects a banking technology market increasingly shaped by AI-led transformation, cloud-native infrastructure, composable platforms and API-driven architectures. As financial institutions move from broad transformation programmes towards selective, outcome-led technology investments, Intellect’s AI-First Banking Technology strategy continues to gain traction across banks, insurers, wealth institutions and financial services organisations worldwide.

Undisputed Market Leadership Across 6 Global Categories

The IBSi Leadership Club 2026 has recognised Intellect’s product suites as market leaders across the entire spectrum of Retail, Corporate, Wealth, and Insurance domains. Intellect’s comprehensive dominance is highlighted by its Global #1 status in the following categories:

• Global #1 Retail Core Banking Leader for the Eighth Consecutive Year: ai Core Banking retained its #1 Global Leadership position in Retail Banking Core for the eighth consecutive year with 14 qualifying global deployments. Built on a microservices-native, API-first architecture, the platform enables banks to modernise core operations, accelerate product innovation and deliver seamless customer experiences.

• Global #1 Retail Lending Technology Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Year: ai Lending retained its #1 Global Leadership position in Retail Lending for the sixth consecutive year, jointly leading the category with 15 qualifying deals globally. The platform enables intelligent credit decisioning, digital onboarding and automated lending journeys, helping financial institutions accelerate growth while strengthening risk management.

• Global #1 Transaction Banking Leader for the Seventh Consecutive Year: Intellect Wholesale Banking retained its #1 Global Leadership position in Wholesale Banking – Transaction Banking for the seventh consecutive year. The platform helps banks effectively make, manage and move money through integrated capabilities spanning payments, cash management, liquidity management, trade finance and supply chain finance.

• Global #1 Digital Banking & Channels Leader: ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) secured the #1 position in Digital Banking & Channels with 72 qualifying deals, making Intellect the clear category leader. The platform enables seamless, mobile-first and personalised experiences across onboarding, servicing, payments and relationship management.

• Global #1 Private Banking & Wealth Management Leader: ai secured the #1 ranking in Private Banking & Wealth Management, recognising Intellect’s leadership in transforming advisory, portfolio management and client engagement experiences. Powered by AI-driven insights, the platform enables wealth institutions to deliver personalised experiences and enhance advisor productivity.

• Global #1 InsurTech Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Year: IntellectAI retained its #1 Global Leadership position in InsurTech for the sixth consecutive year. Its AI-powered insurance technology suite enables insurers to modernise underwriting, policy administration, claims and distribution while improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

• Global Leadership Across Markets: Intellect secured the #1 ranking as Regional Leader – North America for the third consecutive year and retained its #3 ranking for Global Leadership – Geographic Spread for the sixth consecutive year. These recognitions reflect the company’s expanding global footprint and continued success across diverse markets and geographies.

Sweeping Victory and Leadership in North America:

A definitive highlight of Intellect’s performance in the Sales League Table 2026 is its absolute dominance in the mature North American regional table, capturing #1 ranking with an extraordinary 96 qualifying deals. This milestone achievement was propelled by a landmark sweep of digital banking transformation wins among credit unions via Intellect Consumer Banking. A cornerstone of this success was the high-profile acquisition of Central 1 Credit Union’s digital banking product portfolio, a suite purpose-built for credit unions with extensive penetration across North America. This historic sweep was further supplemented by a robust cluster of capital markets, commercial insurance, and wholesale banking platform victories across the United States and Canada.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Intellect Design Arena on its exceptional performance at the SLT 2026 Awards, securing recognition across 10 categories,” said Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms at IBS Intelligence. “Its leadership across Digital Banking & Channels, Retail Banking | Core, Transaction Banking, Private Banking & Wealth Management, InsurTech, and Islamic Retail Banking | Core reflects the depth and versatility of its banking technology portfolio. With multiple consecutive wins and a new win in Digital Banking & Channels, Intellect continues to demonstrate strong execution, product breadth, and relevance across both global and regional markets.”

Commenting on the recognition, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited, said: “Our multi-category dominance in the IBSi Sales League Table 2026 reflects the growing market preference for AI-first, composable and outcome-driven banking technology platforms. Securing eight #1 rankings across Retail Banking, Transaction Banking, Wealth Management and InsurTech, along with leadership position in North America, is a strong validation of the trust that financial institutions place in Intellect as they modernise their businesses for the future.”

He added: “The banking industry has moved beyond digitisation as an end goal. Financial institutions today are looking to build resilient, intelligent and adaptable platforms that can respond to changing customer expectations, regulatory demands and AI-led disruption. At Intellect, we have applied First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking to create eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive and intelligent open finance platform, and Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform. Together, they enable institutions to move from digital transformation to AI-powered business transformation. These recognitions reaffirm that Intellect is helping shape the next phase of banking, wealth and insurance transformation globally.“

About IBS Intelligence

IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is one of the world’s leading specialist FinTech research and advisory firms. Established in the UK in 1991, IBSi has built a three-decade legacy of delivering independent, data-driven research and strategic advisory services to global technology firms, consulting organizations, institutional investors, and banks.

About Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, architected from first principles to deliver measurable business impact at scale. With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect delivers composable, intelligent platforms across Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, Intellect has elementalised financial services into a finite set of Events, Microservices and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes. At the heart of this AI-First architecture are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform. A pioneer in applying Design Thinking at enterprise scale, Intellect’s 8012 FinTech Design Center™, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking principles, underscores its commitment to continuous, outcome-driven innovation. Intellect serves over 500+ customers across 61 countries, supported by a global workforce of domain, solution and technology experts. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

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