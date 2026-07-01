Cryptopolitan Newsletter Poll: Nearly 70% of Crypto Investors Would Let an AI Agent Control Their Wallet With Conditions

The most common answer was still "no" (~30%), but the Cryptopolitan Poll, June 2026, found resistance is to trust and execution and not the technology itself.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 70% of engaged crypto holders said they would let an AI agent control their wallet, according to a Cryptopolitan Newsletter poll published June 18, 2026. However, only ~24% said yes without conditions.The remaining respondents attached requirements such as a trusted brand, spending guardrails, or both as conditions that have to be met before a "yes" is given. The data lands as MetaMask, Coinbase, and the x402 protocol bring agent-native wallet infrastructure live.The four-way split Cryptopolitan Newsletter subscribers who are engaged crypto holders, run DeFi strategies, and are familiar with self-custody answered the question:"Would you hand an AI agent control of your crypto wallet?" The results broke into four roughly even camps.30.22% of the post results were an outright "nope," which means that the respondents will not hand wallet control to an agent at all.~25.9% voted "Yes, but only from a trustworthy company," which is the second largest vote, with them favouring a trusted brand such as MetaMask/Coinbase.Third was an unconditional yes at ~23.7%, which was nearly as large as the hard-no group.The fourth response was openness with guardrails, such as spending caps, allowlists, two-factor authentication, and insurance, at ~20.1%.Is trust the main deterrent for adoption?While the single common answer was a hard no from ~30% of the cohort, nearly 70% are open to it in some form. Combining the two conditional-yes groups (~25.9% and ~20.1%) yields approximately 46% of respondents who are open to agent wallet control but need the industry to solve for brand credibility and execution risk first.That swing vote is what major wallet providers are now racing to capture.Which infrastructure is powering agentic payments?A great deal of active work has gone into enabling AI agents to thrive, and one of them is the x402 protocol, a machine-to-machine payments standard pioneered by Coinbase and now managed by the Linux Foundation. The protocol, backed by Google, Visa, AWS, Circle, Anthropic, Stripe, Cloudflare, and the Solana Foundation, has seen considerable traction since its launch, logging over 480,000 active agents. x402 has also recorded over 165 million transactions with more than $50 million in cumulative volume as of June 2026, with weekly transactions rising roughly 265% since March, per Artemis data.Coinbase launched its Agentic Wallets in February 2026, which run on the x402 protocol with private keys held in hardware-isolated Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs).MetaMask opened early access to its Agent Wallet on June 8, offering a self-custodial setup in which users hold keys and define rules like daily spending limits, permissions, and two-factor authentication. Also, every transaction will be scanned for threats, and if it is deemed safe, it is then guaranteed a $10,000 coverage.Gartner projects 40% of enterprise applications will embed AI agents by the end of 2026. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has described the emerging model as "the agentic economy."About the Cryptopolitan NewsletterThe Cryptopolitan Newsletter is a leading crypto and AI newsletter of 2026, delivering research, analysis, and market intelligence to an engaged readership of crypto holders and DeFi practitioners.About CryptopolitanFounded in 2018, Cryptopolitan is a crypto and blockchain media organisation syndicated across Google News, Bing News, MSN, and Binance Square.

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