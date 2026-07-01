Latvian president, U.S. ambassador visit American Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base

LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE, Latvia — Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros visited U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, on June 26 to celebrate the 250th U.S. Independence Day, tour the unit's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and thank the troops for their role in defending NATO's eastern flank.

The visit brought the Latvian head of state and ambassador together on the flight line, where the Soldiers are stationed in support of the alliance's presence in the Baltic region. The two leaders met with U.S. and Latvian military leaders, addressed the assembled formation and examined the aircraft up close. Soldiers walked the president and ambassador along the line of parked helicopters and through the cockpit of a Black Hawk, with the ambassador taking a seat at the controls as crew members explained the aircraft.

The brigade's UH-60 Black Hawks include aircraft configured for medical evacuation, a mission focused on casualty evacuation and rapid patient transport for forces training in the region. Rinkēvičs framed the visit around the alliance and a milestone year for the United States, which marks the 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026.

"It is a great honor to be here with you today to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States," Rinkēvičs said. "The presence of U.S. Army and NATO allies in Latvia serves as practical proof of NATO's collective defense."

The president pointed to Lielvārde Air Base as a linchpin of regional security, citing its role in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, a rotational allied effort that safeguards the airspace of the Baltic states, which do not maintain their own fighter fleets.

"Lielvārde Air Base is critical for the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, safeguarding regional airspace, and deterring any potential threats," Rinkēvičs said. "I thank the U.S. Army Soldiers we met with today for their service in Latvia and for guarding the Baltic skies."

For Argyros, who was sworn in as ambassador in January 2026, the visit underscored the U.S. commitment to the region and the work underway to transform how the alliance prepares for conflict. "It was an honor to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with our troops at Lielvārde Air Base, and their service makes me profoundly proud. I am so grateful to President Rinkēvičs for joining us to thank our troops," Argyros said.

The visit reflected the presence of U.S. forces in the Baltic region under V Corps, the U.S. Army's forward-deployed corps in Europe, which works alongside NATO allies to deter aggression on the alliance's eastern flank.

V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.