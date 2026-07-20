Emily Jones Launches 'For The Boys' Beef Jerky as Her Largest Business Venture to Date

After years of building one of the internet's most engaged male audiences, Emily Jones says For The Boys Beef Jerky is her biggest business move yet.

FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of building an online audience, creator and entrepreneur Emily Jones has announced the launch of For The Boys Beef Jerky, a premium beef jerky brand developed to serve consumers looking for high-protein snack options.

According to Jones, the business was inspired by years of engaging with her audience, a large portion of whom are male.

With nearly 90% of her audience being male, Jones said those insights helped shape the development of For The Boys Beef Jerky, a brand offering premium beef jerky in multiple flavors.

Jones described the launch as her most significant entrepreneurial venture to date.

"I didn't want to simply put my name on a product," said Jones. "I wanted to build a real business around something I believed in."

Jones said the decision followed years of declining partnership opportunities that she felt were not aligned with her audience. Rather than continuing to rely primarily on collaborations with other brands, she decided to build and operate a consumer brand of her own.

Industry observers have noted continued growth in creator-led consumer brands as more digital creators expand into direct-to-consumer businesses.

"Having an audience is valuable, but building something you own creates long-term opportunities," Jones said.

The company said its launch strategy includes creator partnerships, product seeding initiatives, and social media campaigns as it introduces the brand to consumers.

According to the company, future plans include expanding its product lineup, introducing additional flavors and formats, and evaluating retail distribution opportunities as the business grows.

Jones said she believes there is an opportunity to build a snack brand that reflects the interests and preferences of her audience.

"There are many creator-led brands today," Jones said. "We wanted to build one around the community we've spent years getting to know."

Jones said the launch represents a long-term business initiative designed to extend beyond content creation and sponsorship-based revenue.

For The Boys Beef Jerky is now available at www.fortheboysbeefjerky.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.