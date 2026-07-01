MADISON COUNTY'S BILLY WASHINGTON NAMED 'CLERK OF THE YEAR'

2025-26 Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers President and Hernando County Clerk Doug Chorvat, Jr., presents Madison County Clerk Billy Washington with the 2025-26 FCCC Clerk of the Year Award.

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) has awarded the 2025-2026 Clerk of the Year Award to Madison County Clerk Billy Washington.

Hernando County Clerk and 2025-2026 FCCC President Doug Chorvat, Jr., announced the award during the association’s annual summer conference.

"Clerk Washington perfectly exemplifies the leadership, dedication, and service that the Clerk of the Year Award is intended to recognize,” Chorvat said. “During my five years serving on the FCCC board, he has consistently shown up with intent and a willingness to do whatever is needed to support our profession and the citizens we serve. Whether advocating legislative issues, mentoring and assisting fellow clerks, or successfully leading two clerk offices at two different times, Clerk Washington has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence. I am honored to recognize him as the 2025-2026 Clerk of the Year.”

The Clerk of the Year Award is presented to an FCCC member who has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to improving the ability of Clerks and Comptrollers to serve Floridians through professional education, legislative action, and public awareness of the office.