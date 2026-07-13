Emily Jones Launches 'For The Boys' After Spotting a Gap in the Beef Jerky Industry for Younger Consumers

Creator and entrepreneur Emily Jones says For The Boys Beef Jerky isn't just a business—it's her way of modernizing a category she says has been left behind.

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of building an online audience and studying consumer behavior through direct engagement, Jones says she saw a gap in one of America’s most established snack categories: beef jerky.

“Jerky is one of the most popular snacks for men, but most brands haven’t evolved with the next generation,” said Jones. “The products are fine, but the branding, the energy, and the connection feel outdated.”

Jones says the insight became impossible to ignore after realizing nearly 90% of her own audience was male.

Through years of interaction, content, and audience feedback, she began noticing consistent patterns in what her audience valued — convenience, protein, bold flavors, and products that aligned with their lifestyle.

That led to the creation of For The Boys Beef Jerky.

Built around premium cuts, flavor-forward recipes, and branding rooted in humor, nostalgia, and internet culture, the company is designed to feel native to younger male consumers in a way Jones believes legacy brands have missed.

“We built this with their taste, health, and actual habits in mind,” Jones said. “This isn’t random. It’s built from understanding who they are.”

Jones also points to a broader shift in consumer behavior, where audiences increasingly support founder-led brands that feel more personal, community-driven, and culturally aligned.

Rather than approaching the product as a simple celebrity merchandise extension, Jones says she approached it as a long-term brand play — one with room to grow across retail, flavor expansion, and creator-driven partnerships.

The launch follows years of Jones being approached for promotions and partnerships but often feeling disconnected from the products being pushed to her audience.

This time, she wanted full control.

“I’ve promoted things before,” she said. “But this is the first thing I’ve built from the ground up for the people who support me.”

As creator-led brands continue to reshape consumer industries, For The Boys Beef Jerky enters the market as one of the few to target young male consumers directly with both product and branding tailored around them.

Jones says this is only the beginning.

“There’s a huge opportunity here,” she said. “We’re not just selling jerky. We’re building a brand this audience can actually connect with.”

For The Boys Beef Jerky is now available at www.fortheboysbeefjerky.com

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