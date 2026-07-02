Quori Joins Third Cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem at Oracle Defence Tech Summit 2026

Quori showcases mission-ready operational intelligence capabilities in Brussels after being named to the third cohort of Oracle's defence ecosystem.

At the touch of a button, we can tell you where your highest-risk area is going to be tomorrow” — Adam Brown, COO

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quori, the operational intelligence system (OIS) trusted by defence and multinational organisations worldwide, including the UK Ministry of Defence and the United Nations, has joined the third cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, following last week's Oracle Defence Tech Summit 2026 in Brussels. Quori was one of 10 defence technology companies named to the ecosystem, which helps national security organisations move mission-critical AI, cyber, and operational capabilities from prototype to mission use faster and more securely.

At the summit, Quori demonstrated its decision advantage capability, showing how the platform provides situational awareness and predicts high-risk events and features across land, sea, and air up to 48 hours in advance with over 80% accuracy.

Quori's Chief Operating Officer, Adam Brown, was interviewed by Oracle TV during the summit, discussing how the platform brings fragmented intelligence together to give commanders decision advantage.

"What we're doing is empowering our global defence organisations with immediate, AI data-driven insights, and therefore decision advantage," Brown said. "What Quori does is bring that fragmented information and data together to make predictions of high-risk activity 24, even 72 hours in advance, depending on the problem set."

Brown said the platform is designed to put actionable intelligence directly in commanders' hands. "At the touch of a button, we can tell you where your highest-risk area is going to be tomorrow — so you're intelligence-led and proactive in your decision-making, rather than reactive."

As an Oracle partner and a member of the defence ecosystem, Quori will be able to accelerate the innovation it brings to defence organizations delivering critical missions globally.

About Quori

Quori® is a global operational intelligence system that delivers decision advantage to defence, intelligence, government, and multinational organisations. Through advanced multi-source data fusion, real-time situational awareness, and predictive analytics, Quori® enables operators to anticipate, understand, and get ahead of evolving threats and high-risk events across land, maritime, and air domains.

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