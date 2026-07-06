KiwiQA to become part of PinnacleQM to create a true Global Leader in Quality Engineering, Automation and AI Assurance

KiwiQA X PinnacleQM

KiwiQA and PinnacleQM Announce Business Merger to create a global leader in Testing Excellence with Enterprise-Scale AI Automation

Our relationship with PinnacleQM has already delivered meaningful value for clients, teams and partners across multiple markets.” — Mr. Niranjan Limbachiya CEO , KiwiQA

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KiwiQA Services Pty Ltd today has announced it is to merger and become part of PinnacleQM , creating one of the most comprehensive assurance, quality engineering and AI-enabled testing organisations within APAC. KiwiQA , moving forward will trade as a "KiwiQA a Pinnacle Company".The merger of the two companies brings together KiwiQA's 16-year legacy of client-centric test delivery and deep relationships across mid-tier markets with PinnacleQM's focus on large complex enterprise customer delivery and its leading AI automation and assurance platforms, QMFactory, Enginuity and Authorise. There is significant client value to both KiwiQA’s continued growth in the mid tier client markets, and for PinnacleQM’s long standing position as a leader in enterprise client delivery services, which it is already recognised as one of the top three assurance and testing providers within the APAC region.Together, the combined business will serve clients internationally, across the full assurance lifecycle from functional, performance and security testing to AI validation and testing, compliance assurance and next-generation automation platforms.The two organisations have collaborated as strategic partners for several years, with KiwiQA playing a leading role in the deployment and delivery of PinnacleQM's platforms and supporting the certification of thousands of Pinnacle product specialists globally and within multiple offshore delivery markets.This transaction merges that collaboration into a unified organisation, enabling:1) Joint International expansion for both organisations that underpin its scalability through KiwiQA's established offshore Global Delivery Centres (GDC)2) Strengthens KiwiQA mid-tier market focus and coverage, whilst complementing PinnacleQM's enterprise capabilities and client base3) KiwiQA and its customers will have unlimited access to QMFactory — PinnacleQM's leading AI-driven test management and automation platform.4) Enginuity, PinnacleQM's quality engineering intelligence test automation platform and Authorise for acceptance driven AI automated UAT platform5) Joint investment in R&D, for next-generation tooling and client specific AI assurance solution development.KiwiQA IntegrationAs part of this merger KiwiQA will become "KiwiQA, a Pinnacle Company". Clients, partners and stakeholders can expect continuity of relationships, delivery teams and the KiwiQA service standards they have trusted for over 16 years.LeadershipNiranjan Limbachiya, current CEO of KiwiQA, will join the PinnacleQM Board of Directors, playing an active role in integration and international scaling of the business."Our relationship with PinnacleQM has already delivered meaningful value for many clients, teams and partners. Joining PinnacleQM, and bringing QMFactory and Enginuity to our clients creates a stronger platform for growth, innovation and service excellence. I look forward to contributing at Board level and supporting the success of these combined businesses and all our people."— Niranjan Limbachiya, CEO, KiwiQA"PinnacleQM and KiwiQA have built a strong partnership based on shared values, delivery discipline and a commitment to improving client outcomes. This merger allows us to bring together complementary strengths at exactly the right time — when assurance, testing and AI-enabled automation are becoming critical to business performance and the adoption of AI within client organisations."— Gary Jenn, Managing Director, PinnacleQMAbout KiwiQAKiwiQA Services Pty Ltd is a 16-year-old quality engineering and software testing organisation headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with global delivery offices. KiwiQA serves clients across industries including fintech, edtech, healthcare and enterprise software, offering end-to-end testing services built on deep delivery expertise and AI-enhanced methodologies.Website: www.kiwiqa.com.au About PinnacleQMPinnacleQM is a digital business assurance, AI automation and testing organisation focused on supporting complex enterprise clients with scalable quality engineering, testing and automation solutions. PinnacleQM's product suite — QMFactory, Enginuity and Authorise — combines deep industry expertise with advanced automation to help organisations improve quality, reduce delivery risk and accelerate business value.Website: www.pinnacleqm.com | info@pinnacleqm.com

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