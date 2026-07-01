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New Quratic study of 212 AI responses finds near-perfect consensus on institutional trust, but sharp divergence on which digital bank deserves "best app" crown

Four AI systems that share no company or training data all named the same three banks as "safest," every time. That's a signal brands can act on.” — George Amadala, Director, Quratic

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quratic, the AI query analytics platform tracking brand visibility across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, today released its first data findings: an analysis of 212 individual AI responses testing how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Mode recommend banking and fintech brands to consumers in Singapore.Over one week, Quratic ran 23 prompts — covering category recommendations, brand reputation and cross-market comparisons — across all four AI platforms, repeating each category and cross-market prompt three times to test for consistency. The result is one of the first datasets to show, with repeatable numbers, where AI search agrees with Google — and where it quietly overrides it.Finding 1: On trust, the models don't just agree — they're unanimous.Asked "What is the safest bank in Singapore?", DBS, OCBC and UOB were named in 12 out of 12 responses — every model, every run, no exceptions. Across four AI systems built by four separate companies, with no shared training process, that is close to the maximum consistency a real-world language query can produce.Finding 2: Trust Bank has won a specific, valuable narrative — not the whole category.On the broad question "what's the best digital bank," Trust Bank, GXS Bank and MariBank are essentially tied, each appearing in roughly 11 of 12 responses. But narrow the question to "which bank has the best mobile app," and the picture changes sharply: Trust Bank is named in 10 of 12 responses, while GXS Bank and MariBank appear in just 1 combined. AI models have converged on Trust Bank as the answer to a specific, high-intent question — even though all three digital banks compete equally for general awareness."Google rewards the best number. AI is starting to reward the best experience," said George Amadala, Director at Quratic. "Trust Bank didn't win 'best digital bank' broadly — it won a specific, valuable question that a lot of real customers are actually asking. That's a much more useful signal for a brand team than a generic visibility score."Finding 3: AI never hides the best rate. It just never lets it stand alone.Standard Chartered's Bonus$aver, advertised up to 5.85% p.a., appeared in 10 of 12 responses to "which bank has the highest interest rate" — as often as any competitor. But in every single response that cited it, the AI attached a caveat: salary crediting, card spend, or investment requirements, described variably as "hoops," "conditions" or "the catch." Several models went further, splitting their recommendation by user type rather than naming one winner — a structurally different answer than a ranked list of search results.Finding 4: Three fintechs, not two, have effectively locked up remittances.For international money transfer queries, Wise, Instarem and Revolut were named in 33 of 36 possible model-run combinations (92%) across two separate remittance prompts — while traditional bank transfer services and even fellow fintech Airwallex were largely absent from the same responses."What's striking isn't any single number — it's how consistent the pattern is across four AI systems that don't share training data or company," George added. "When DBS, OCBC and UOB's dominance shows up identically whether you ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or Google's own AI Mode, that's not a fluke. That's a new kind of brand visibility that marketing teams in Asia currently have almost no way to measure."The banking and fintech findings are the first release from Quratic's broader four-week study, which is extending the same methodology to e-commerce, travel, telco and food delivery brands across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan, with full results expected in Aug 2026.Frequently Asked Questions About This StudyWhat counts as an AI being "visible" for a brand? Quratic counted a brand as visible any time it was named in an AI model's response, whether as the top recommendation or as one option among several — a deliberately broad standard designed to capture the full picture of how often a brand enters the conversation at all.Why test each prompt multiple times instead of once? AI models are non-deterministic — the same question can produce a different answer from the same model on a different day. Running category and cross-market prompts three times each, across four separate models, let Quratic distinguish a consistent pattern (like DBS, OCBC and UOB's 100% consensus) from a one-off fluke.How is this different from tracking a Google ranking? Google rankings measure which pages rank for a keyword. Quratic measures which brands get named in the actual sentence an AI assistant hands a customer — a separate, and in this study's findings, often divergent, form of visibility.Can other brands see how they perform in AI search? Yes. Quratic offers a free trial with no credit card required, covering AI visibility tracking, share-of-voice comparisons against named competitors, sentiment tracking and an AI crawlability audit, across six Asian markets. Details are available at quratic.com/platform About Quratic:Quratic is an AI query analytics platform that tracks how brands are represented across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, AI Overviews, Gemini, Copilot and Claude, with coverage across Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong. Unlike tools that query AI models from a US datacenter, Quratic collects data from real browsers on local residential IPs in markets like Singapore and Tokyo, so what it measures reflects what a buyer in that market actually sees. The platform's core capabilities include AI visibility tracking, share-of-voice comparisons against named competitors, AI citation intelligence, sentiment tracking, prioritized improvement opportunities, and Google rank tracking in the same dashboard. Quratic offers a free trial with no credit card required. Learn more at quratic.com/platform.Media Contact:

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