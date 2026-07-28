Simply.Coach Becomes the Operating Backbone for Ama La Vida's Dual B2C and B2B Coaching Business

One of the US' most eminent coaching firms — with 60+ coaches, 1000+ clients, and 2 business models — finds an infrastructure partner built for the long term.

How they showed up from our very first sales conversation to how they show up today has been consistent. The intensity, the care, continuously going above and beyond — none of that has faltered.” — Foram Sheth, Co-founder, Ama La Vida

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply.Coach, the infrastructure platform built for professional coaching operations, announced its partnership with Ama La Vida — one of the most recognized coaching firms in the United States, offering career coaching, executive coaching, consulting, outplacement coaching, and more.

Founded in 2016 by Co-founders Foram Sheth and Nicole Wood, Ama La Vida has grown into a team of 60+ coaches serving approximately 1,000 clients across the country. The firm has been featured in Inc., Money, Business Insider, and the Chicago Tribune, amongst other notable publications. A few of their marquee clients include McDonald's, The Blackstone Group, Cartier, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Verizon, and Ernst & Young.

Ama La Vida runs a dual-model coaching business: a B2C practice serving individual clients on personalized coaching journeys, and a B2B practice delivering structured, measurable programs for corporate clients. As a highly secure, comprehensive platform that handles both B2B and B2C models in a single system, Simply.Coach enabled Ama La Vida to cater to both types of clients without having to compromise on either.

"What struck me when we first spoke with Foram and Nicole was how clearly they understood what they and their clients needed. When a coaching firm operates at that level of intentionality, the infrastructure has to keep up. We built Simply.Coach for exactly this: firms that take coaching seriously enough to demand more from their systems."

— Ram Gopalan, Co-founder, Simply.Coach

One Business, Two Operating Models

Running B2C and B2B coaching at scale creates operational demands that most platforms cannot meet simultaneously. Ama La Vida's individual clients need flexibility: personalized journeys, session-level billing, and coaches who adapt to where each person is. Their corporate clients need something different: structured programs, multi-stakeholder visibility, and reporting that connects coaching activity to business outcomes, all with the highest level of security.

Before Simply.Coach, Ama La Vida reconciled client payments, session records, and coach compensation across three separate systems. The manual work was expensive. Errors in billing and session delivery had direct financial consequences. And when their previous platform shut down abruptly, the co-founders had weeks — not months — to find a solution.

Why Ama La Vida Chose Simply.Coach

Ama La Vida evaluated four platforms under intense time pressure. Simply.Coach made the final two and won the decision on two factors: it was the only platform that supported both business models natively, and the Simply.Coach team demonstrated real implementation thinking before any contract was signed.

"Everyone's going to tell you when you're in an evaluation process that they're better than everybody else. But the question is: where's the proof? Simply.Coach came to the table immediately with an outline for a solution, with very specific questions about functionality. I could tell they were actually thinking through what this would literally look like to implement — not just talking conceptually and promising something they can't back up."

— Nicole Wood, Co-founder, Ama La Vida

Ama La Vida gave us a genuinely complex brief — two business models, live billing, 60 coaches, and a hard deadline. Our team took it on because that's the kind of problem Simply.Coach exists to solve. Getting every client record and payment flow right before go-live wasn't optional. We made sure it wasn't."

— Kiran Narasareddy, Co-founder & CTO, Simply.Coach

Crossing the Migration Hurdle

The migration — completed in weeks, with live clients and active billing subscriptions — did not disrupt the business. With payments, session tracking, and coach compensation consolidated into a single system, Ama La Vida's team also eliminated the manual reconciliation work that had previously caused billing errors and session over-delivery.

"It wasn't until Simply.Coach that we were able to connect what a client paid, how many sessions they've had, and what the coach should be paid — all in one place. There were so many instances where we'd overcharged clients or over-delivered sessions, and there's real financial impact in that. To finally have all of those things in one place is an immediate impact to our financials."

— Nicole Wood, Co-founder, Ama La Vida

On the B2B side, corporate clients now receive real-time visibility into program outcomes, not just activity summaries. Ama La Vida's team walks into stakeholder meetings ready to discuss what the data means, rather than spending that time explaining it.

"How they showed up from our very first sales conversation to how they show up today has been consistent. The intensity, the care, continuously going above and beyond — none of that has faltered. You can't find that many service businesses who do that."

— Foram Sheth, Co-founder, Ama La Vida

With the infrastructure in place, Ama La Vida and Simply.Coach are now working together on the next layer: using engagement signals to identify disengaged clients earlier, mining post-session data for coaching insight, and helping coaches deliver better work because of what the system knows. The goal is a coaching operation that gets smarter over time — not just one that runs smoothly.

About Simply.Coach

Simply.Coach is award-winning digital coaching platform built for professional coaching operations — solopreneurs, multi-coach businesses, and enterprise teams. It is the only digital coaching platform to be SOC2, GDPR, and HIPAA-compliant. Coaches use Simply.Coach to manage clients, run programs, track outcomes, and grow their practice without growing their admin overhead. The firm is headquartered in India and serves coaching businesses across more than 35+ countries.

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