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GegoSoft SEO Services introduces GEO-ready website design for All businesses, built to rank on Google and get cited by AI search tools.

MADURAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GegoSoft SEO Services, a digital marketing company in Madurai serving businesses across South Tamil Nadu, has expanded its service portfolio with a structured website design offering built specifically for the era of AI-driven search. The new offering addresses a shift in how customers find local businesses — not only through traditional Google queries, but increasingly through AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

According to the company, a growing share of buying decisions now begin with a question typed into an AI chat interface rather than a search engine results page. Websites that are not structured with clear schema markup, fast load times, and organized content are frequently left out of these AI-generated answers entirely, regardless of how they perform in conventional search rankings.

The new website design packages are built around what the company calls "Generative Engine Optimization," or GEO — a set of technical and content practices intended to make a website legible to both search engines and large language models. Each project includes on-page and technical SEO foundations, mobile-first responsive design, Core Web Vitals optimization, and structured data implementation from the initial build, rather than as a later add-on.

"Business owners in Madurai and across Tamil Nadu are competing for visibility in two systems at once — Google's search results and AI-generated answers," a GegoSoft spokesperson said. "A website that only accounts for one of those systems is already behind. Building for both from day one is now part of what a website has to do."

The company's website design services are organized into tiered packages intended for different stages of business growth, ranging from a five-page starter build for new businesses to a multi-location package with bilingual Tamil-English content, unlimited pages, and geo-targeted landing pages for businesses operating across multiple cities in Tamil Nadu. All tiers include on-page SEO setup, Google Analytics and Search Console integration, and mobile-first design as standard components, with higher tiers adding schema markup libraries, city-specific landing pages, and ongoing SEO and GEO support after launch.

The expanded offering is part of GegoSoft's broader local SEO and search engine marketing practice, which has worked with businesses in Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur, Sivakasi, Nagercoil, and Tuticorin. The company reports having launched more than 200 websites for clients across eight industry categories, including manufacturing and export, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, real estate, education, hospitality, and professional services.

For manufacturing and export businesses in particular, the company noted that multi-language, B2B-focused website structures have become a growing area of demand, as more international buyers research Tamil Nadu-based suppliers online before making direct contact.

GegoSoft SEO Services operates as a division of GegoSoft Technologies, a Madurai-based technology company. The company offers a free discovery call and website audit for businesses evaluating whether their current site meets current search and AI-visibility standards.

More information about GegoSoft's website design and digital marketing services is available at www.seoservicesmadurai.com.

Contact Information

Christopher

GegoSoft SEO Services

Email: christopher@seoservicesmadurai.com

Phone: +91 9150518408

Website: www.seoservicesmadurai.com

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