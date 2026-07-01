Kurt W Hanson to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurt W Hanson, award-winning author of The Black Sky God and a veteran airline professional, is set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where he will share insights on resilience, mental health, and overcoming life’s most difficult challenges.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Hanson will explore the lessons learned through fame, personal setbacks, incarceration, homelessness, mental health struggles, and the resilience that helped him rebuild his life with renewed purpose.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their fields and demonstrating how lived experience can create lasting impact.Kurt’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/kurt-w-hanson

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