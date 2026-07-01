Charles Townsend’s ‘The Ghost Detectives’ Named July 2026 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub CEO Scott Hughes

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the only witness to a murder was the victim himself?That intriguing question lies at the heart of ‘The Ghost Detectives’, the imaginative mystery novel by Charles Townsend, which has been selected as Online Book Club ’s Book of the Month in recognition of its fresh take on the classic murder mystery.The story begins after Charlie’s death. Confused and unable to remember exactly what happened, he slowly comes to believe that his death may not have been an accident at all. With no detective to trust and no way to speak to the living, Charlie teams up with a fellow ghost, Lizzie, to uncover the truth.Their investigation is limited by their ghostly nature—they cannot interact directly with the living, relying only on subtle changes in temperature and sudden gusts of cold air. However, they can move unseen, eavesdrop on conversations, and follow suspects anywhere. As they search for answers, they encounter a sinister ghost whose interference turns their investigation into a dangerous race against an unknown threat.Balancing suspense with moments of wit and charm, ‘The Ghost Detectives’ delivers a mystery that keeps readers guessing while offering an original perspective on life, death, and unfinished business. Its memorable premise and engaging characters make it an entertaining choice for readers who enjoy traditional detective fiction with a paranormal twist. Early readers have praised its clever plot and satisfying conclusion. One Amazon reviewer noted that the novel brought to mind the classic mysteries of Agatha Christie and P. G. Wodehouse, with an engaging cast of possible suspects and twists that ultimately come together in a logical and rewarding finale. OnlineBookClub ’s Book of the Month recognition highlights the novel’s inventive storytelling and broad appeal to mystery lovers looking for something refreshingly different. Whether readers are drawn to ghost stories, cozy mysteries, or clever crime fiction, ‘The Ghost Detectives’ offers a story that is both imaginative and satisfying.About the BookTitle: The Ghost DetectivesAuthor: Charles TownsendGenre: Crime ThrillerPublication Date: January 5, 2026Formats Available: eBook, Paperback, Hardcover, AudiobookISBN: 979-8242165878About the AuthorCharles Townsend is a member of The Magic Circle and particularly enjoys devising new magic tricks. He is now retired from a long career running companies. In 2012, he took over a pub with his eldest son and has since built a brewery and distillery in the pub’s outbuildings. He lives with his wife, Hayley, in a historic house in old Harwich and has five children.About OnlineBookClub.org OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a FREE site for readers.Purchase or Learn More:

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