hom Elevates Phuket’s Fine Dining Landscape with the Arrival of Chef Marcelo Baruch and Chef Guillem Aran

The award-winning dining destination at InterContinental Phuket Resort introduces a new era of fermentation-led gastronomy inspired by “The Three Worlds”

hom has established itself as one of Phuket's most iconic dining destinations. The arrival of Chef Marcelo and Chef Guillem brings new energy to our commitment to culinary excellence.” — Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

PHUKET, THAILAND, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hom , the acclaimed fine dining destination at InterContinental Phuket Resort , announces an exciting new chapter with the appointment of Chef de Cuisine Marcelo Baruch and R&D Chef Guillem Aran, alongside the debut of its latest tasting menu concept, Tribhumikatha or “The Three Worlds.”Recognised as one of Phuket’s most celebrated culinary destinations, hom continues to redefine destination dining through innovative cooking, master craftsmanship, and immersive storytelling. Rooted in the philosophy that fermentation unlocks flavour, the restaurant’s latest evolution invites guests to rediscover Thailand’s culinary heritage through a deeply expressive and contemporary lens.Set within the ethereal Sawan Pavilion overlooking Kamala Bay, hom has become synonymous with refined dining experiences that blend artistry, culture, and sustainability. The introduction of Chef Marcelo and Chef Guillem marks a significant milestone in further elevating the restaurant’s creative direction and guest experience.Born in Brazil, Chef Marcelo Baruch brings an international perspective shaped by experience in Michelin-recognized kitchens across São Paulo and Bangkok. His culinary journey includes roles at renowned establishments such as Nusara, Rosewood São Paulo, and most recently as Head Chef at Lanhyai. His cuisine reflects a thoughtful balance between South American and Asian influences, refined through classical European techniques.At hom, Chef Marcelo leads with a philosophy grounded in purpose, precision, and hospitality. Through fermentation and carefully sourced ingredients, he creates menus that are layered, expressive, and deeply intentional.“Cuisine should create emotion, memory, and connection,” said Chef Marcelo Baruch, Chef de Cuisine at hom. “At hom, fermentation is not simply a technique; it is a language that reveals depth, history, and identity within every ingredient. With Tribhumikatha, we wanted to create a journey that feels both rooted and unexpected.”Joining him is R&D Chef Guillem Aran, a graduate of the prestigious Basque Culinary Center whose research-driven approach adds a dynamic dimension to hom’s culinary innovation. Having honed his craft in Spain, Denmark, and Bangkok, including experience with the R&D team at Alchemist, Chef Guillem brings a strong focus on experimentation, sensory exploration, and alternative ingredients.Chef Marcelo Baruch introduces Tribhumikatha, a new tasting experience inspired by the concept of “The Three Worlds” — a narrative interpretation of land, water, and spiritual realms expressed through flavour, texture, and fermentation.The menu unfolds through a series of evocative dishes designed to surprise and engage the senses. Highlights include Mushroom & Beef, showcasing rich umami complexity through fermentation, and Duck Naem Khao, which explores Southeast Asian fermentation traditions through miang kham culture while integrating aging and grilling techniques developed through the chefs’ international experiences.Additional creations such as Tofu, Caviar & White Chocolate, Crab & Rice, and Corn, Kombu & Caviar further demonstrate the kitchen’s ability to blur boundaries between tradition and modernity while maintaining elegance and restraint.Complementing the culinary experience, hom also offers thoughtfully curated beverage pairings, including unique fermentation-inspired non-alcoholic creations and premium sommelier selections designed to deepen the narrative of each course. Each pairing has been carefully crafted to harmonise with both the dishes and the overarching concept by Watchara Leelao, affectionately known as Khun Bird, Restaurant Manager and professional sommelier at hom.“hom has established itself as one of Phuket’s most iconic dining destinations , celebrated for its creativity, storytelling, and exceptional guest experiences,” said Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. “The arrival of Chef Marcelo and Chef Guillem introduces an exciting new energy and vision that further strengthens our commitment to culinary excellence and innovation.”As Phuket continues to evolve into a global luxury travel destination, hom remains at the forefront of the island’s gastronomic landscape, inviting discerning travellers and local diners alike to discover a dining journey unlike any other.hom welcomes guests from Tuesday to Saturday, with dinner journeys beginning at 18:30 hrs. Guests may choose between six or nine moments of discovery, each crafted to immerse diners in the restaurant’s evolving culinary philosophy.For more information or reservations, please contact:hom Restaurant333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: reservations@hom-restaurant.comW: https://phuket.intercontinental.com/dining/hom ENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images: https://bit.ly/4cde0At Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that harmonises the three realms of underwater, human, and heaven, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway set along the pristine shores of Kamala Beach. The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea, seamlessly blending rich cultural storytelling with contemporary luxury.The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, offering a diverse culinary journey from sustainable Thai cuisine at Jaras and fermentation-led gastronomy at hom, to international cuisine at Pinto, Japanese flavours inspired by Osaka's culinary masters at Tengoku, Champagne beachfront dining and open-fire dining at 333 At The Beach, sunset cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, artisan pastries, freshly baked creations and refined afternoon tea at Devas’ Lounge, and innovative zero-waste mixology inspired by local botanicals at Sipping Tiger.Resort facilities include the exclusive Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools with breathtaking views, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Guests may also explore the beauty of Phuket’s coastline aboard the resort's 78 feet yacht, WJ Lip, curated for bespoke sea excursions and unforgettable island experiences. Located on the secluded stretch of Kamala Beach, the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel IndigoPremium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN HotelsEssentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotelsSuites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood SuitesExclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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