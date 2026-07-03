TripleTen Survey: Career Changers Motivated by Better Pay, Not Fear of AI

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SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite widespread media coverage framing AI as displacing jobs and forcing workers to retrain, new research from career learning platform TripleTen finds the opposite is true: career changers are motivated by opportunity, not fear of AI. In a survey of 234 graduates who completed TripleTen’s tech programs and transitioned into new roles, better pay and workplace flexibility both ranked as top motivators (51% each). In contrast, AI-related job security concerns came fifth at just 20%. Other key findings of the report include:- 84% arrived curious or excited about AI; fewer than 1 in 10 felt threatened or anxious.- 45% said financial risk was their biggest barrier, more than three times the share who worried AI might make even tech jobs redundant (12%).- The overwhelming majority of career changers had a recurring piece of advice for those still in their old fields: AI is a tool and career opportunity, not a threat.The findings of TripleTen's AI-Ready Report: How Career Changers Are Entering Tech are based on a survey conducted in March 2026 across a cross-section of working Americans, most of whom came from non-technical roles such as customer service, healthcare, education, and hospitality."The majority of career-changers are excited to use AI alongside their other new technical skills," said Ksenia Strelnikova, Senior Growth Product Manager at TripleTen. "They see it as a tool to get into roles with better pay, more flexibility, and greater potential for growth.”Whether it was their first career change or not, most respondents navigated the transition alone. More than half (54%) had no one in their personal network working in tech to help guide their decision.When it comes to concerns and the factors that nearly stopped their career change, the barriers were largely practical. Financial risk topped the list at 45%, followed closely by the uncertainty about job prospects after retraining (44%). Meanwhile, concerns that AI could make even tech roles redundant in the future ranked last, cited by just 12% of respondents.“The findings highlight the optimism of career-changers. They took a bet on a new career even though more than half of them didn’t know a single person in a technical role. That’s exactly why career guidance matters so much in this space, alongside new skills: having a job search strategy, practicing interviews, and networking can make or break the job search for someone switching to a new field,” said Ksenia Petriaeva, Brand Director at TripleTen.About TripleTenEstablished in 2019, TripleTen is a career learning platform for a world being reshaped by AI, offering online programs in AI Software Engineering, AI and Machine Learning, AI Systems Engineering, Cybersecurity, QA Engineering, AI Automation, UI/UX Design, and Data Analytics. TripleTen prepares students for AI-ready tech careers through flexible, part-time programs with hands-on projects, dedicated career coaching, and learning support.

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