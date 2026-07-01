Shea Gregg, MD to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shea Gregg, MD, trauma surgeon and physician innovator, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on physician-led innovation, aging safely at home, and how technology can improve access to emergency care for older adults.America’s Best Doctors TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Gregg will explore how combining clinical experience with empathetic design can create smarter, more accessible healthcare solutions. He breaks down how patient-first innovation and modern wearable technology can help older adults maintain independence while improving safety and peace of mind for families. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how compassionate innovation can transform everyday healthcare challenges into practical solutions.Shea’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/shea-gregg-md

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