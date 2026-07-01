KiwiTech Announces Strategic Investment in InterviewFlex AI to Advance AI-Powered Hiring and Candidate Screening

InterviewFlex AI x KiwiTech Partnership

KiwiTech’s strategic investment will support InterviewFlex AI as it helps recruiting teams streamline screening and make smarter hiring decisions.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a global innovation and technology services company, announced a strategic investment in InterviewFlex, an AI-powered SaaS platform helping recruiting teams reduce hiring time, automate candidate screening, and scale hiring workflows.

InterviewFlex AI is building a technology platform that supports recruiters and hiring teams as they manage high-volume candidate evaluation. By combining automation, intelligent analysis, and streamlined screening workflows, the platform is designed to help recruiting teams screen candidates more efficiently and make more informed hiring decisions.

As part of this strategic investment, KiwiTech will work closely with InterviewFlex AI to support the continued development of its platform and future technology initiatives. The collaboration is focused on helping InterviewFlex AI strengthen its digital foundation, enhance platform capabilities, and scale its solution for recruiters and businesses seeking smarter, more efficient hiring operations.

“Recruitment is no longer just an internal staffing function. It has become a competitive advantage that directly impacts growth, revenue, and operational efficiency,” said Alex Osayande, Founder & CEO of InterviewFlex AI. “With InterviewFlex, our goal is to help companies streamline hiring through a simple submit, review, decide workflow that delivers candidate intelligence while keeping human oversight at the center.”

“Hiring is one of those areas where speed and quality both matter, and that balance is not easy to achieve,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. “InterviewFlex AI is building a platform that brings practical AI into the recruiting process in a way that can help teams save time, improve screening, and make better decisions. It’s the kind of focused, problem-solving technology business we are excited to support as part of our innovation ecosystem.”

InterviewFlex AI becomes part of KiwiTech’s innovation ecosystem, where the firm works closely with founders to build and scale enduring technology businesses.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 10+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

www.kiwitech.com

About InterviewFlex AI

InterviewFlex is an AI-powered recruiting platform designed to help companies streamline hiring and improve candidate evaluation. The platform supports candidate screening, structured interviews, and recruiter workflows, delivering decision-support insights that help teams move faster while keeping human judgment at the center of the hiring process.

www.interviewflex.ai

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