AI-Powered Smart Audio Systems Gain Attention in Education and Hybrid Meeting Spaces

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audio Solutions Designed for Modern Classrooms and Conference RoomsAs schools, training centers, and businesses continue to adopt hybrid learning and collaboration models, the demand for reliable and intelligent audio systems is growing rapidly. To address this need, VOKON has introduced two integrated AI-powered smart audio solutions designed to deliver clear voice reinforcement, simplified installation, and professional audio performance for classrooms, meeting rooms, training centers, and collaborative workspaces.Two Complete System Packages for Different Room SizesVM-C903 Smart Audio System PackageIdeal for small and medium-sized classrooms, huddle rooms, and conference spaces.System Includes:1 × VM-C903 AI Amplifier Host1 × VM-C910 Microphone Array2 × VM-C911 Wall SpeakersKey Features:AI Noise ReductionAcoustic Beamforming Technology180° Wide-Angle Voice PickupBuilt-in 2 × 150W Power AmplifierAutomatic Gain Control (AGC)Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC)Feedback Suppression (AFC)Reverberation Reduction (ARR)This compact package provides crystal-clear voice capture and natural sound reproduction while minimizing background noise, making it suitable for modern interactive learning and collaboration environments.VM-C902 Smart Audio System PackageDesigned for larger classrooms, training rooms, and multi-purpose meeting spaces.System Includes:1 × VM-C902 AI Amplifier Host1 × VM-C910 Microphone Array4 × VM-C911 Wall SpeakersKey Features:Advanced AI Voice ProcessingWide Coverage Audio Reinforcement180° Voice Pickup TechnologyBuilt-in 2 × 150W Digital AmplifierIntelligent Echo and Feedback EliminationEnhanced Speech IntelligibilityStable and Easy InstallationThe expanded speaker configuration provides wider sound coverage, ensuring every participant can hear clearly regardless of room size.Why Intelligent Audio MattersTraditional classroom and meeting room audio systems often struggle with echo, uneven sound distribution, and poor speech intelligibility. Modern AI-powered audio processing technologies solve these challenges by automatically optimizing voice signals in real time.Benefits include:✔ Clear communication for both in-room and remote participants✔ Reduced installation complexity✔ Consistent voice coverage throughout the room✔ Improved learning and meeting efficiency✔ Lower operating and maintenance costsApplicationsThese systems are widely applicable in:Smart ClassroomsUniversities and SchoolsTraining CentersCorporate Meeting RoomsBoardroomsHybrid Collaboration SpacesGovernment FacilitiesHouses of WorshipGrowing Demand in Global MarketsWith governments and educational institutions investing in digital transformation initiatives, intelligent classroom audio systems have become an important component of modern teaching infrastructure. Similarly, businesses adopting hybrid work models require reliable conferencing audio solutions that can support both local and remote participants.The VM-C902 and VM-C903 system packages offer an affordable and scalable solution for integrators, distributors, and project contractors seeking professional audio systems that are easy to deploy and maintain.About VOKONVOKON specializes in professional audio, public address, classroom sound reinforcement, conference systems, wireless microphone solutions, and integrated AV systems. The company provides OEM/ODM manufacturing services and serves customers across education, government, commercial, and worship sectors worldwide.For product information, project support, distributor opportunities, or OEM cooperation:More introduction vedio about the two series:VOKON VM-C902 AI Amplifier HostVOKON VM-C903 AI Amplifier HostKeywords: AI Audio System, Smart Classroom Audio, Classroom Sound Reinforcement, Conference Room Audio System, Hybrid Learning Solution, Voice Amplification System, Educational Audio Technology, Beamforming Microphone System, AI Amplifier, Professional Audio Solutions.

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