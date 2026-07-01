AI-Powered Smart Audio Systems Gain Attention in Education and Hybrid Meeting Spaces
EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Audio Solutions Designed for Modern Classrooms and Conference Rooms
As schools, training centers, and businesses continue to adopt hybrid learning and collaboration models, the demand for reliable and intelligent audio systems is growing rapidly. To address this need, VOKON has introduced two integrated AI-powered smart audio solutions designed to deliver clear voice reinforcement, simplified installation, and professional audio performance for classrooms, meeting rooms, training centers, and collaborative workspaces.
www.vokontech.com
Two Complete System Packages for Different Room Sizes
VM-C903 Smart Audio System Package
Ideal for small and medium-sized classrooms, huddle rooms, and conference spaces.
System Includes:
1 × VM-C903 AI Amplifier Host
1 × VM-C910 Microphone Array
2 × VM-C911 Wall Speakers
Key Features:
AI Noise Reduction
Acoustic Beamforming Technology
180° Wide-Angle Voice Pickup
Built-in 2 × 150W Power Amplifier
Automatic Gain Control (AGC)
Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC)
Feedback Suppression (AFC)
Reverberation Reduction (ARR)
This compact package provides crystal-clear voice capture and natural sound reproduction while minimizing background noise, making it suitable for modern interactive learning and collaboration environments.
VM-C902 Smart Audio System Package
Designed for larger classrooms, training rooms, and multi-purpose meeting spaces.
System Includes:
1 × VM-C902 AI Amplifier Host
1 × VM-C910 Microphone Array
4 × VM-C911 Wall Speakers
Key Features:
Advanced AI Voice Processing
Wide Coverage Audio Reinforcement
180° Voice Pickup Technology
Built-in 2 × 150W Digital Amplifier
Intelligent Echo and Feedback Elimination
Enhanced Speech Intelligibility
Stable and Easy Installation
The expanded speaker configuration provides wider sound coverage, ensuring every participant can hear clearly regardless of room size.
Why Intelligent Audio Matters
Traditional classroom and meeting room audio systems often struggle with echo, uneven sound distribution, and poor speech intelligibility. Modern AI-powered audio processing technologies solve these challenges by automatically optimizing voice signals in real time.
Benefits include:
✔ Clear communication for both in-room and remote participants
✔ Reduced installation complexity
✔ Consistent voice coverage throughout the room
✔ Improved learning and meeting efficiency
✔ Lower operating and maintenance costs
Applications
These systems are widely applicable in:
Smart Classrooms
Universities and Schools
Training Centers
Corporate Meeting Rooms
Boardrooms
Hybrid Collaboration Spaces
Government Facilities
Houses of Worship
Growing Demand in Global Markets
With governments and educational institutions investing in digital transformation initiatives, intelligent classroom audio systems have become an important component of modern teaching infrastructure. Similarly, businesses adopting hybrid work models require reliable conferencing audio solutions that can support both local and remote participants.
The VM-C902 and VM-C903 system packages offer an affordable and scalable solution for integrators, distributors, and project contractors seeking professional audio systems that are easy to deploy and maintain.
About VOKON
VOKON specializes in professional audio, public address, classroom sound reinforcement, conference systems, wireless microphone solutions, and integrated AV systems. The company provides OEM/ODM manufacturing services and serves customers across education, government, commercial, and worship sectors worldwide.
For product information, project support, distributor opportunities, or OEM cooperation:
www.vokontech.com
More introduction vedio about the two series:
VOKON VM-C902 AI Amplifier Host
https://youtu.be/evCRFCDvwqk
https://youtu.be/ZKnxWkeX0eM
VOKON VM-C903 AI Amplifier Host
https://youtu.be/e_EJsMtrryM
https://youtu.be/hCkJnkDBzW0
Keywords: AI Audio System, Smart Classroom Audio, Classroom Sound Reinforcement, Conference Room Audio System, Hybrid Learning Solution, Voice Amplification System, Educational Audio Technology, Beamforming Microphone System, AI Amplifier, Professional Audio Solutions.
VOKON Electronic Products (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
As schools, training centers, and businesses continue to adopt hybrid learning and collaboration models, the demand for reliable and intelligent audio systems is growing rapidly. To address this need, VOKON has introduced two integrated AI-powered smart audio solutions designed to deliver clear voice reinforcement, simplified installation, and professional audio performance for classrooms, meeting rooms, training centers, and collaborative workspaces.
www.vokontech.com
Two Complete System Packages for Different Room Sizes
VM-C903 Smart Audio System Package
Ideal for small and medium-sized classrooms, huddle rooms, and conference spaces.
System Includes:
1 × VM-C903 AI Amplifier Host
1 × VM-C910 Microphone Array
2 × VM-C911 Wall Speakers
Key Features:
AI Noise Reduction
Acoustic Beamforming Technology
180° Wide-Angle Voice Pickup
Built-in 2 × 150W Power Amplifier
Automatic Gain Control (AGC)
Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC)
Feedback Suppression (AFC)
Reverberation Reduction (ARR)
This compact package provides crystal-clear voice capture and natural sound reproduction while minimizing background noise, making it suitable for modern interactive learning and collaboration environments.
VM-C902 Smart Audio System Package
Designed for larger classrooms, training rooms, and multi-purpose meeting spaces.
System Includes:
1 × VM-C902 AI Amplifier Host
1 × VM-C910 Microphone Array
4 × VM-C911 Wall Speakers
Key Features:
Advanced AI Voice Processing
Wide Coverage Audio Reinforcement
180° Voice Pickup Technology
Built-in 2 × 150W Digital Amplifier
Intelligent Echo and Feedback Elimination
Enhanced Speech Intelligibility
Stable and Easy Installation
The expanded speaker configuration provides wider sound coverage, ensuring every participant can hear clearly regardless of room size.
Why Intelligent Audio Matters
Traditional classroom and meeting room audio systems often struggle with echo, uneven sound distribution, and poor speech intelligibility. Modern AI-powered audio processing technologies solve these challenges by automatically optimizing voice signals in real time.
Benefits include:
✔ Clear communication for both in-room and remote participants
✔ Reduced installation complexity
✔ Consistent voice coverage throughout the room
✔ Improved learning and meeting efficiency
✔ Lower operating and maintenance costs
Applications
These systems are widely applicable in:
Smart Classrooms
Universities and Schools
Training Centers
Corporate Meeting Rooms
Boardrooms
Hybrid Collaboration Spaces
Government Facilities
Houses of Worship
Growing Demand in Global Markets
With governments and educational institutions investing in digital transformation initiatives, intelligent classroom audio systems have become an important component of modern teaching infrastructure. Similarly, businesses adopting hybrid work models require reliable conferencing audio solutions that can support both local and remote participants.
The VM-C902 and VM-C903 system packages offer an affordable and scalable solution for integrators, distributors, and project contractors seeking professional audio systems that are easy to deploy and maintain.
About VOKON
VOKON specializes in professional audio, public address, classroom sound reinforcement, conference systems, wireless microphone solutions, and integrated AV systems. The company provides OEM/ODM manufacturing services and serves customers across education, government, commercial, and worship sectors worldwide.
For product information, project support, distributor opportunities, or OEM cooperation:
www.vokontech.com
More introduction vedio about the two series:
VOKON VM-C902 AI Amplifier Host
https://youtu.be/evCRFCDvwqk
https://youtu.be/ZKnxWkeX0eM
VOKON VM-C903 AI Amplifier Host
https://youtu.be/e_EJsMtrryM
https://youtu.be/hCkJnkDBzW0
Keywords: AI Audio System, Smart Classroom Audio, Classroom Sound Reinforcement, Conference Room Audio System, Hybrid Learning Solution, Voice Amplification System, Educational Audio Technology, Beamforming Microphone System, AI Amplifier, Professional Audio Solutions.
VOKON Electronic Products (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
VOKON Electronic Products (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
+ +86 15363651795
sophia@vokontech.com
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