Michael Riddick to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Riddick, founder of Riddick Farms Partnership and operator of a 7,000-acre diversified farming enterprise, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on agricultural growth, farm management, and building a farming operation from the ground up.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode Riddick explores the journey of rebuilding a family farming legacy, scaling an operation from 125 acres to 7,000 acres, and the role that perseverance, strategic land partnerships, family support, and long-term vision have played in sustainable agricultural growth. He will also discuss the challenges of balancing a corporate career while building a farm business and the lessons learned through that transition.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/michael-riddick

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