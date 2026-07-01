Pinar Nature Blend by Burkan Ciftciguzeli and Ibrahim Gulbas Wins Bronze A' Packaging Design Award

Pinar Nature Blend

Plant Based Beverage Packaging by Burkan Ciftciguzeli and Ibrahim Gulbas Recognized for Clarity and Authentic Shelf Presence

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Pinar Nature Blend, a plant based beverage packaging designed by Burkan Ciftciguzeli and Ibrahim Gulbas, as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. The A' Packaging Design Award is one of the highly respected international recognitions in the field of packaging design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This distinction acknowledges the thoughtful development and professional execution behind Pinar Nature Blend within the herbal beverage segment. The recognition positions the work among notable contributions to the wider packaging discipline.The award holds relevance beyond its recipients, as it reflects current industry priorities surrounding visual clarity, product legibility, and consumer trust. As shelves grow increasingly crowded, designs that reduce visual complexity while maintaining strong brand recognition address a genuine need for both manufacturers and consumers. Pinar Nature Blend aligns with these standards by introducing a simple, modern, and holistic visual architecture for the herbal beverage category. For consumers, the result is intuitive variant recognition and a clear value proposition, while for the industry it offers a practical reference for balancing authenticity and differentiation.Pinar Nature Blend combines natural tones with illustrative elements and real content imagery to communicate authenticity. An illustrative cup drawing symbolizes the warmth of the human touch, while the actual image of the content references the reality of nature, and the convergence of these two worlds provides a sense of clarity and confidence. A clean hierarchy guides the consumer's eye, enabling quick navigation across the product family. Content-focused visuals create a calm yet confident shelf presence that clearly distinguishes the range from competitors. To suit Tetrapak surfaces, the designers applied sharp transitions to avoid problematic printing screens, ensuring clean and consistent print results.The recognition serves as encouragement for Burkan Ciftciguzeli and Ibrahim Gulbas to continue exploring simplified design systems that improve readability across packaging categories. The win may inform future projects that prioritize authenticity, consumer clarity, and print consistency, while supporting ongoing research into consumer behavior and shelf observation. This acknowledgement reinforces a commitment to thoughtful design solutions that benefit both brands and the people who choose them.Interested parties may learn more about Pinar Nature Blend, view the design in detail, and explore the work of its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award. Additional information regarding the design and its background is available through the official listing.About Burkan Ciftciguzeli and Ibrahim GulbasBurkan Ciftciguzeli and Ibrahim Gulbas are designers based in Turkey who work in the field of packaging design and brand development. Their collaborative practice focuses on creating clear, content-focused visual systems that balance aesthetics and functionality. Through research-oriented approaches, they develop packaging solutions that respond to consumer behavior and shelf dynamics. Their work on Pinar Nature Blend demonstrates a commitment to clarity, authenticity, and considered visual hierarchy.About B12 Creative Branding B12 Creative Branding is an independent design studio founded in Istanbul in 2014, specializing in packaging design and brand development. Operating at the intersection of strategy, visual identity, and packaging, the studio provides integrated design solutions for both local and international markets, with services spanning packaging strategy, concept design, illustration, packaging guidelines, brand identity, and brand books. Since its inception, B12 Creative Branding has participated in a wide variety of national and international projects and received numerous design awards across various platforms. The studio works with brands from sectors including food, beverages, personal care, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods, with a client portfolio that includes Ulker, Sephora, Eczacibasi, Tat, Pinar, Amasya Et, Obsesso, Duru, Evyap, Efes Pilsen, and Essity. In recent years, B12 Creative Branding has continued to develop packaging and branding projects by digitally integrating metrics such as artificial intelligence and neuromarketing into its work.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is presented to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. In the Packaging Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovation in packaging, sustainability and eco-friendliness, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, product protection, information clarity, and technical excellence. Designs granted this designation are regarded as professional and innovative contributions that combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill. The recognition reflects an ability to blend form and function in ways that offer meaningful improvements to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes innovative packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands from the packaging and design industries. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenpackagingawards.com

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