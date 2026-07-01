Core Substrates for Beauty & Wiping Products: YDL Spunlace Nonwovens with Soft Skin-Feel & High Absorbency

JIANGSU, SUZHOU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntroductionIn the global beauty and personal care industry, the choice of substrate directly determines the user experience and market reputation of end products. Disposable wipes, lash extension patches, depilatory cloths, hydrogel beauty patches and lifting facial masks all set strict standards for nonwoven substrates. They need to be soft and skin-friendly to prevent irritation on sensitive skin, feature excellent water absorption and retention to guarantee product efficacy, and be lint-free and hypoallergenic to comply with global safety regulations. As a professional manufacturer focusing on spunlace nonwovens , Changshu Yongdeli Spunlace Nonwovens Co., Ltd. ( YDL ) has developed a full range of dedicated spunlace nonwovens for beauty and wiping products, delivering customized substrate solutions to clients worldwide.1. Spunlace Nonwovens for Beauty Wiping: Solving Core Industry Pain PointsBeauty care applications demand higher performance from nonwovens than regular wiping products. Clients commonly encounter the following problems when selecting substrates:• Skin irritation: Conventional nonwovens have rough surfaces or chemical residues, which easily cause redness and itchiness, especially on delicate areas around eyes and lips.• Poor absorption & water release: Slow absorption and weak water retention reduce the efficiency of cleansing and makeup removal. Uneven liquid release also undermines the performance of hydrogel patches, depilatory cloths and lifting masks.• Lint shedding: Low-strength nonwovens shed fibers during use, contaminating cosmetics and essence, leading to customer complaints.• Insufficient elasticity & conformability: Ordinary nonwovens have limited stretchability. They feel tight on the face, fail to fit closely and weaken the lifting effect of facial masks.• Lack of customization: Fixed gram weight, width and material options cannot meet diverse production and functional requirements of different end products.YDL’s professional spunlace nonwoven series is specially designed to tackle these challenges, providing one-stop substrate solutions for global partners.2. YDL’s 5 Core Spunlace Nonwoven Series for Beauty Applications1. Spunlace Nonwovens for Beauty WipingIdeal for makeup remover pads, facial cleansing wipes and beauty wet wipes. Made of natural viscose and bamboo fibers and reinforced by advanced spunlace technology:• Ultra soft & skin-friendly: Smooth surface with no hard edges and neutral pH value. It has passed skin irritation tests and is safe for sensitive skin.• Superior absorption & retention: Strong capillary effect enables fast absorption to remove makeup and dirt quickly, reducing friction damage to skin.• Low lint property: Advanced spunlace entanglement tightly bonds fibers together, leaving no lint during wet or dry use.• Custom specifications: Gram weight ranges from 40gsm to 80gsm. Custom width is available. Antibacterial and softening additives can be added to meet regional market standards.3. Spunlace Nonwovens for Lash Extension PatchesDeveloped exclusively for the eyelash industry, these lightweight, breathable and hypoallergenic patches are perfect for eye protection during lash application:• Light & snug fit: Minimum weight up to 30gsm, soft and anti-curling, fitting eye contours comfortably without foreign body sensation.• Hypoallergenic formula: Free from fluorescent agents and formaldehyde. Certified by OEKO-TEXStandard 100 to avoid eye irritation.• High tear resistance: Enhanced structural strength prevents breakage and fiber residue during application and removal.• Custom slitting service: Pre-shaped products are available to match automatic production lines and improve working efficiency.4. Spunlace Nonwovens for Depilatory ClothsProfessional substrates for depilatory creams and wax strips, balancing great toughness, even water release and gentle touch:• High tensile strength: Reinforced fiber structure resists tearing during application and removal, minimizing material waste.• Uniform liquid release: Optimized hydrophilic treatment ensures even distribution of depilatory ingredients for consistent effect and less skin irritation.• Skin-friendly treatment: Softened surface reduces friction and relieves redness and stinging after hair removal.• Custom gram weight: Options from 40gsm to 100gsm, suitable for both dry and wet applications.4. Spunlace Nonwovens for Hydrogel Beauty PatchesTailored for eye patches, facial masks and hydrogel care patches, focusing on outstanding water retention and conformability:• Excellent water locking capacity: Specially formulated fibers can hold multiple times their weight in essence, reducing liquid loss and extending moisturizing time.• Perfect fit: Soft and stretchable material adheres closely to facial and eye contours without bubbles or curling.• Safe & stable: No fluorescent agents or harmful additives, avoiding chemical reactions with hydrogel components.• Functional customization: Moisturizing and soothing additives are optional; air permeability can be adjusted for multi-functional beauty patches.5. Four-Way Stretch Spunlace Nonwovens for Lifting MasksA functional substrate developed for firming and lifting masks. Featuring four-way elasticity, great conformability and strong supporting power, it solves common defects of traditional mask fabrics such as poor stretch, weak lifting effect and easy displacement.• Full four-way elasticity: Adopting special blended fibers and elastic spunlace technology, the fabric stretches and rebounds evenly in all directions. It stays comfortable and stays in place with facial movements.• Three-dimensional lifting support: The elastic structure lifts facial skin effectively and fits tightly around jawlines and cheeks to maximize the firming effect of masks.• High permeability & water retention: Well-proportioned fiber structure absorbs essence rapidly and releases it slowly, realizing deep penetration and long-lasting moisturization without dripping or reverse osmosis.• Soft, hypoallergenic & lint-free: Made of food-grade raw materials, gentle to skin. Free from fluorescent agents and irritants, no fiber shedding in wet or dry state.• Diversified customization: Custom gram weight, thickness and air permeability are available. Functional additives for skin infusion and soothing can be added to fit salon masks and daily use functional masks.6. Why Do Global Clients Choose YDL Spunlace Nonwovens?As a professional original manufacturer of spunlace nonwovens, YDL stands out as a preferred substrate supplier for beauty brands across the globe with three core advantages:1. Full-process quality control: All raw materials including viscose, bamboo fiber and polyester are food-grade or medical-grade. Every production procedure undergoes strict inspection. Third-party test reports are provided to meet international standards such as CE and FDA.2. Powerful customization capability: Equipped with 5 sets of 3.6m spunlace production lines and 3 sets of 3.5m finishing lines. We customize gram weight, width, fiber ratio and functional additives flexibly, with fast response from small trial orders to mass production.3. Reliable on-time delivery: Mature supply chain and production scheduling guarantee punctual shipment. We support global logistics to deliver stable and trustworthy cooperation experience.ConclusionIn the competitive global beauty market, substrate quality directly shapes brand reputation and customer loyalty. YDL full-series spunlace nonwovens combine soft touch, high absorbency, hypoallergenic performance, low lint rate and four-way elasticity, resolving key pain points in the development of beauty end products. We deliver tailored substrate solutions for large beauty groups and emerging brands alike. Feel free to contact our international sales team for product specifications and free samples, and let us create exclusive support for your products.

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