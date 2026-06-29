25th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on Succession Issues

SLOVENIA, June 29 - This is a unique treaty that establishes the principles for governing mutual relations, rights and obligations of successor states to the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (SFRY). On this occasion, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer sent a letter to his colleagues in the successor states, calling for a more active cooperation to fully implement the Agreement on Succession Issues. In the letter, he expressed his desire to use the succession process to demonstrate respect for international commitments, suggesting that the Agreement could serve as an example to future generations of how to reach an arrangement for the common good in a sincere search for advancing shared interests.

His call is to the point: 25 years after the signing, there are still many outstanding issues. For Slovenia, the most important issues are the restitution of cultural heritage objects and archival material, the protection of Slovenian companies’ property and the distribution or clarification of the remaining financial assets and liabilities towards third countries and international organisations. Furthermore, the division of the former SFRY diplomatic properties abroad must be finalised, and discussions about the succession to the Pavilion at the Venice Biennale must continue.

Despite the many outstanding issues and the relatively slow progress made in recent years, it is important to recognise the achievements made in implementing the Agreement which settled the succession to properties belonging to the former common state that were located in Slovenia at the time of the SFRY’s dissolution. The issue of the succession relating to immovable property used by diplomatic missions, consular posts and representatives of the former SFRY abroad was also largely resolved. Consequently, Slovenia acquired 13 immovable properties and EUR 12 million in proceeds from joint sales of the former SFRY’s real estate abroad. Slovenia was reimbursed for a part of the former SFRY’s financial assets in the amount of approximately EUR 220 million. It obtained 103 original treaties that became part of the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, as well as 231 works of art from the former SFRY’s missions abroad. Thirteen original reels of Slovenian films, which had been stored in the Yugoslav Cinematheque for decades, were returned. The issue of pensions was settled under Annex E to the Agreement on Succession Issues.

Slovenia addresses succession issues as a matter of priority, regularly including them in strategic foreign policy documents and striving to resolve them. As it is aware that the Agreement on Succession Issues is one of the basic treaties consolidating the foundation of Slovenia’s statehood and determining the principles of succession in some crucial areas, such as movable property, cultural heritage, archives, the division of financial assets and liabilities and the protection of the rights of companies and individuals, it acts as a driver of the succession process. At the same time, it believes that successfully resolving succession issues would deepen cooperation and relations among the successor states, helping to solve the remaining open questions related to the dissolution of the SFRY and facilitating the faster and more efficient EU integration of three successor states.

Twenty-five years after the signing of the Agreement, the commitment, perseverance and goal-oriented approach of those who drafted it can be viewed with admiration; on behalf of Slovenia, the negotiations were led by Dr Miran Mejak and the Agreement was signed in Vienna by the then foreign minister, Dr Dimitrij Rupel. Slovenia would like to see more political support and more intensive cooperation from the other successor states, as well as more political courage in pursuing solutions that are acceptable to all and would lead to the Agreement’s full implementation. This is the only way to achieve faster and more efficient implementation of the agreed commitments. Based on the experience to date, regular dialogue on the resolution of succession issues at expert and political levels will be crucial, as will the continuation of special meetings of foreign ministers of successor states proposed by Slovenia.

Slovenia will continue to advocate for the complete implementation of the Agreement on Succession Issues. Slovenia prioritises respect for assumed international legal obligations in its international engagements. Consensual cooperation with other countries within a predictable, stable and respected system of international rules provides a solid foundation for long-term existence and smooth development.