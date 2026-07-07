PosterMyWall AI 2.0 Brings AI Video, Multipages support, and Smarter Creation Tools to Small Businesses

PosterMyWall AI 2.0: AI Video, multipage support and more

New AI updates include AI video, multipages, instant event graphics, expanded social media metrics, and more ways to create complete marketing campaigns.

Small businesses don't just need a design, they need a campaign. PosterMyWall AI 2.0 takes them from first prompt to published post, with more control at every step.” — Ric Goell, Co-founder

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PosterMyWall, an all-in-one AI-powered marketing platform for small and local businesses, launched PosterMyWall AI 2.0, a major upgrade to its prompt-based AI along with more tools to create, customize, animate, and publish marketing content."Small businesses don't just need a design, they need a campaign" said Ric Goell, cofounder of PosterMyWall. "PosterMyWall AI 2.0 takes them from first prompt to published post, with more control at every step."New in PosterMyWall AI 2.0- Switch layouts on AI-generated designs without losing your content- Add preset styles: Transform the look and feel of any AI design in one click- Turn any still design into a social-ready video in one click- Describe your vision, get a finished video. No editing required.- Generate logos, stickers, and text within the editor with AI ImagesAdditional updates- Multipage support: Add multiple pages in a single design file to create brochures, presentations, menus, catalogs, event programs, and social media carousels in a single design file.- Expanded social media metrics: Now view published performance metrics across TikTok and YouTube.- Instant event calendar graphics: Generate promotional graphics automatically from Events Calendar listings.- Easier editing with layers: Edit, reorder, and isolate design elements with a dedicated layers panel. No more selecting the wrong thing.Together, these enhancements expand PosterMyWall's all-in-one marketing platform, helping businesses create more content, in less time, with fewer tools.About PosterMyWallPosterMyWall is an all-in-one, AI-powered marketing platform for small and local businesses and organizations. 25 million+ users worldwide rely on PosterMyWall to connect with customers and grow. The platform bundles a prompt-based AI that generates fresh ideas and designs, social media publishing, event calendars for your website, email marketing, and free customizable templates, all working together to make professional marketing that drives real growth. PosterMyWall customers include bars and restaurants, churches, independent retailers, bands, health and beauty businesses, and professional services providers.Try PosterMyWall AI 2.0 at https://www.postermywall.com/index.php/ai/chat

PosterMyWall AI 2.0, Text to Video & More — What's New | Q2 2026

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