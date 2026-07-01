Discount Events And Experiences Market Projected to Reach USD 202.6 Billion by 2031

Discount Events And Experiences

Discount Events And Experiences Market (2021-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service Type, and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discount events and experiences industry was estimated at $77.4 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $202.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.The massive penetration of the internet and social media across the globe along with an increase in e-commerce activities has promoted the dissemination of information among consumers. This has prompted the expansion of the global discount events and experiences market . The thriving tourism sector and rise in disposable income will boost the global market trends. A prominent increase in customer spending on recreational and leisure events will help in the acceleration of the global market growth in the years ahead. The rise in the use of digital systems and surge in booking of tickets through online ticket booking websites due to the offering of huge discounts and coupon codes will create new growth avenues for the global industry.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15680 Various companies such as Groupon, Inc., Eventbrite, Zoutons, GrabOn, Virgin Experience Days, Activity Superstore, Buyagift, and Red Letter Days are engaged in providing different types of experiences to the consumers, such as luxurious car driving, sporting and musical events, art and crafts, dinning in exotic restaurants, and luxury spas at a very convenient and discounted pricing. The surging desire among consumers to indulge in various experiences according to their interests and easy availability of these services through the various online ticketing platforms are major factors significantly driving the growth of the global discount events and experiences market.The rise in adoption of digital technologies and increasing penetration of internet is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the discount events and experiences market in the near future. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), around 4.9 billion people had access to the internet at the end of 2021, globally. Majority of the internet users had access to the internet through their smartphones and this number is expected to surge significantly. The proliferation of digital technologies and rise in adoption of various online and social media platforms have resulted in democratization of information, which is a significant factor, playing a crucial role in the discount events ad experiences market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/daa4f39025661af623a3337bec457f44 The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge decline in the discount events and experiences market demand in 2020. The lockdown measures adopted by the government to curb the spread of disease has led to the closure of tourists destinations, spas, theaters, fitness centers, and all public places. People were forced to stay at their homes for extended period. Travelling restrictions and stay at home orders significantly harmed the revenues and hampered the discount events and experiences market growth in 2020.Advancements such as online booking, phone calls, emails, and video conferences have made communication and transactions significantly cost-effective and easy in real time. Apart from the change in approach and purpose in events and experiences management; technology has been a key turning point in the evolutionary process of event and experiences management. In addition, digital evolution has introduced various creative ways to reach a wide customer base for events. Smartphones, desktop apps, and mobile apps have made events efficient and manageable. It has helped people get all tasks organized, managed, and executed without losing much time and efforts. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of social media and various online ticket booking platforms that offer events and experiences to the consumers at discounted prices through coupons and codes is expected to boost the growth of the global discount events and experiences market during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15680 According to the discount events and experiences market analysis, the market is segmented based on the service type and region. By service type, the market is segmented into driving, food and drink, spa and beauty, tour and travel, sports, sightseeing, theater and events, arts and crafts, and others. Region-wise, the discount events and experiences market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).By Region, Asia-Pacific is set to contribute notably toward the global discount events and experiences industry share in 2031. The region accounted for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the surging popularity of experiential services among the population, the growing number of exotic and unique spa and relaxation centers, the rise in disposable income, and the growing participation of the consumers in various adventure and recreational activities. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific discount events and experiences market is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2031. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.Major market playersGroupon, Inc.EventbriteZoutonsGrabOnVirgin Experience DaysActivity SuperstoreBuyagiftRed Letter DaysGFM ClearCommsAnschutz Entertainment GroupCL EventsClarion Events Ltd.DRPG GroupEntertaining Asia𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐍, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-scan-middle-america-events-industry-market-A207604 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.