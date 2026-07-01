Montigo Wonderland by Chong Hean Teo Wins Bronze in A' Design Awards

Montigo Wonderland

Chong Hean Teo Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Montigo Wonderland Retail Interior in Kuala Lumpur

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Montigo Wonderland by Chong Hean Teo as a Bronze recipient within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected, internationally juried competition that recognizes accomplished work across the interior design field. This distinction places Montigo Wonderland among a considered selection of projects acknowledged for thoughtful development and professional execution. The recognition affirms the quality of a retail interior conceived as an immersive spatial narrative rather than a conventional transactional environment.The Bronze A' Design Award for Montigo Wonderland holds relevance for the broader interior and retail design community, where attention is increasingly directed toward experience-led environments. As retail spaces evolve to address sensory fatigue in dense commercial settings, Montigo Wonderland offers a measured response that balances architectural presence with commercial practicality. The project demonstrates how restrained stimuli, centralized layouts, and considered lighting can extend dwell time and deepen customer engagement. These outcomes provide practical value to retailers, designers, and visitors seeking calmer, more meaningful shopping experiences.Montigo Wonderland is anchored by a monumental sculptural centerpiece that establishes a strong visual axis and guides movement through the space. Curved display walls and layered shelving create a continuous flow that encourages exploration while improving product visibility. Soft lighting and pastel tones introduce a sense of calm within a high-energy shopping context, shifting the focus from promotion toward discovery. The interior was realized using thermoformed architectural panels, CNC-milled curved substructures, custom joinery, and modular display systems, with integrated LED display walls, concealed cable routing, low-VOC finishes, and energy-efficient lighting. Drawing inspiration from the architectural ambition of Kuala Lumpur landmarks, the store aspires to act as a contemporary landmark at a human scale.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition offers Chong Hean Teo and the Montigo team encouragement to continue refining experience-centric retail concepts. The acknowledgment may inform future projects that explore the intersection of monumentality, calm, and commercial function within compact footprints. By validating qualitative spatial research as a foundation for design decisions, the recognition supports continued exploration of how interior environments influence mood and behavior. This serves as motivation for the team to pursue further innovation in experiential retail design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About MontigoMontigo is a lifestyle drinkware brand originating from Malaysia, known for its focus on design-led personalisation and everyday usability. The brand operates across physical retail and digital platforms, offering customisable products that encourage individual expression. Through its in-house design approach, Montigo explores how spatial design, materiality, and storytelling can enhance customer experience. The brand continues to expand its retail presence while rethinking conventional approaches to product display and experiential retail environments.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the innovative use of materials and technology. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme, lighting design proficiency, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, and incorporation of technology. Designs receiving this distinction are acknowledged for professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards in a positive manner. The recognition reflects an effective balance of form and function that supports quality-of-life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior projects that advance and benefit society in order to help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, review past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://interiordesignsawards.com

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