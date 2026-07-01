Strings by Yuna Yamashiro Wins Bronze at the A' Furniture Design Award

Strings

Okinawa-Inspired Stool Drawing on the Sanshin Tradition Receives International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Strings, a stool designed by Yuna Yamashiro , as a Bronze recipient in the Furniture Design category. The A' Furniture Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades within the furniture and interior design fields, drawing entries from designers, manufacturers, and brands across the world. Selection follows a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. The recognition of Strings places Yuna Yamashiro among an international community of designers acknowledged for thoughtful and considered work. This achievement reflects the merit of a design that brings regional cultural sensibilities into contemporary living.The recognition of Strings holds relevance for the furniture industry as it demonstrates how regional heritage can be translated into objects suited to modern daily life. As designers and manufacturers increasingly seek work that connects cultural identity with contemporary use, Strings offers a clear example of this direction. The design aligns with current interest in natural materials, considered craftsmanship, and emotional resonance in everyday objects. For users, the stool provides a functional seat that also accommodates everyday items through its corded seat surface. These qualities address both practical needs and the growing desire for furniture with meaning and warmth.Strings draws inspiration from the sanshin, a traditional stringed instrument of Okinawa, Japan. The design translates the instrument's warm resonance and the tension of its strings into natural wood, smooth curves, and tightly stretched cords. Cords across the seat allow everyday items to be clamped in place, creating moments of comfort and reflecting the presence and daily routine of the user. Produced using molded plywood, the stool achieves a continuous curve from legs to seat, with layered wood construction ensuring strength and visual lightness. Wood is carefully selected to convey the natural atmosphere of Okinawa.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may serve as a foundation for Yuna Yamashiro to further explore the integration of Okinawan culture and nature within contemporary design. The acknowledgment encourages continued material experimentation and structural exploration in future projects. It also supports the wider circulation of regional perspectives within a global design landscape. For the designer, this recognition acts as motivation to pursue further refinement and innovation in her practice.Interested parties may learn more about Strings and its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Yuna YamashiroYuna Yamashiro is a designer based in Okinawa, Japan, who creates products informed by Japan's nature and cultural context. Working primarily with wood, her practice explores material qualities and structural expression through observation, material experimentation, and iterative prototyping. Her work focuses on integrating elements of Okinawan nature and culture into contemporary living environments, with attention to how users interact with objects in everyday settings and an emphasis on accessibility across different contexts. Her furniture expresses warmth and delicacy, and through her practice she contributes to the circulation of regional perspectives within a global design landscape.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Furniture Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, craftsmanship excellence, and cultural relevance. Designs acknowledged with this recognition are noted for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furniture-design-competition.com

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