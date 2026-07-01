YDL: A Leading Custom Functional Nonwoven Manufacturer Offering Exclusive Material Solutions

JIANGSU, SUZHOU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional finishing is the key process to endow spunlace nonwovens with special properties and expand their application boundaries. It is also a critical material selection standard for high-end manufacturing, medical protection, smart care and other fields. As a world-leading spunlace nonwoven manufacturer with a complete industrial chain, YDL has built mature functional finishing production lines based on greige goods production. We offer more than 20 types of customized functional nonwoven products including anti-UV sun protection finishing, accurately meeting global clients’ diverse demands for special performance, compliance standards and scenario-based applications. Whether seeking a single functional upgrade or a complex multi-property solution, YDL is a reliable China custom functional nonwoven partner for one-stop supplier material development.1. Full Range of Functional Nonwoven ProductsWith mature coating, lamination and modification technologies, YDL produces functional nonwovens covering conductivity, antibacterial protection, safety, intelligence, environmental protection and anti-UV sun protection. Each product has clear performance indicators and application scenarios.1.1 Conductive & Anti-static Series• Graphene Conductive Spunlace Nonwoven: Graphene coating endows the fabric with excellent conductivity and thermal conductivity, along with antibacterial properties, suitable for smart wearables, physiotherapy heating pads and electromagnetic protection products.• Anti-static Spunlace Nonwoven: Added with anti-static additives, the fabric can quickly release surface static electricity and effectively prevent static accumulation, widely used in electronic manufacturing, clean rooms and precision instrument wiping.1.2 Protection & Safety Series• Aerogel Nonwoven: Processed with aerogel coating, it features ultra-light, ultra-thin and superior thermal insulation performance, making it an ideal material for high-end thermal insulation clothing, fire fighting equipment and cold chain protection.• Flame Retardant Spunlace Nonwoven: Added with compliant flame retardant components, the fabric is not easy to spread when exposed to fire and self-extinguishes once leaving fire. It meets flame retardant safety standards in Europe and America, applicable to industrial protection, public facility supplies and home flame retardant fabrics.• Signal Shielding Spunlace Nonwoven: Special coating provides electromagnetic signal shielding effect, applicable to electronic equipment protection, information security packaging and military special protection scenarios.• Anti-UV Sun Protection Spunlace Nonwoven: Processed with professional anti-UV finishing, it can effectively block ultraviolet rays. The UV protection level is customizable. The fabric is sunlight-resistant and not prone to aging or discoloration, widely used in outdoor apparel, sunshade products, garden protection and outdoor cleaning fabrics.1.3 Antibacterial & Health Care Series• Antibacterial & Antimicrobial Nonwoven (Silver Ion/Copper Ion): Modified with silver ions or copper ions, it achieves long-lasting antibacterial and bacteriostatic effects, suitable for medical dressings, disposable care products and baby products.• Activated Carbon Nonwoven: Added with activated carbon, it has excellent adsorption and deodorization functions, applicable to air filtration, odor absorption, mask filters and mite removal care products.• Mildew-proof & Deodorant Nonwoven: Treated with mildew-proof and deodorant additives, it effectively inhibits mold growth and removes odors, mostly used in household cleaning, shoe care and storage moisture-proof products.• Anti-viral Nonwoven: Adopts anti-viral coating technology to reduce the activity of attached viruses, providing additional safety protection for medical protection and public health supplies.• Photocatalyst Spunlace Nonwoven: Equipped with photocatalyst technology, it decomposes harmful substances under light conditions, with both antibacterial and purification functions, suitable for air purification and indoor protection products.1.4 Comfort & Smart Experience Series• Cooling Sensation Nonwoven: Treated with cooling fibers or special coatings, it instantly delivers a cool touch when in contact with skin, mostly used in summer skin care products, cooling patches and sports care products.• Magnetic Nonwoven: Added with magnetic materials, applicable to physiotherapy care, health patches and functional wearables, providing additional functions for health care.• Thermochromic/Photochromic Spunlace Nonwoven: Coated with thermochromic or photochromic materials, it changes color with temperature or light, suitable for smart packaging, creative cultural and children’s care products.• Fragrance Nonwoven: Added with microcapsule fragrances to continuously release pleasant scents, mostly used in scented care products, household cleaning supplies and car interior accessories.1.5 Waterproof, Protective & Special Function Series• Waterproof Spunlace Nonwoven: Treated with waterproof coating or lamination, it has excellent water repellency while retaining air permeability, suitable for medical protection, outdoor products and waterproof packaging.• Electrostatic Adsorption Spunlace Nonwoven: Uses electrostatic adsorption principle to enhance the ability to capture dust and impurities, applicable to air filtration, cleaning wipes and precision dust removal products.• Anti-dyeing Spunlace Nonwoven: Special anti-dyeing treatment prevents cross-color and dye transfer between fabrics, mostly used in laundry bags and laundry care products.• Color-enhancing Spunlace Nonwoven for Clothing: Added with color-fixing and color-enhancing additives to protect clothing colors and prevent fading during washing, suitable for laundry-specific nonwoven products.1.6 Elastic & Composite Series• Elastic Spunlace Nonwoven (Single-sided/4-way Stretch): Made with elastic fibers or elastic finishing processes, it achieves single-sided or 4-way stretch with excellent resilience, suitable for close-fitting care, sports protection and composite fabrics.• Far Infrared Negative Ion Spunlace Nonwoven: Added with far infrared and negative ion materials to release far infrared light waves and negative ions, mostly used in physiotherapy health care, thermal care and health wearables.• Coated Adhesive (Hot Melt/Hydrogel/Oil-based/Silicone Gel) Nonwoven Rolls: Supports coating processing with various adhesive types, producing medical tapes, physiotherapy patches and moxibustion patches with different viscosities and uses. Adhesive weight and formula can be customized as required.The extensive portfolio above — spanning 6 series and over 20 product types — reflects the full-spectrum capability that defines a leading custom functional nonwoven manufacturer. From single-function upgrades to multi-property composite solutions, YDL covers virtually every functional requirement in the global nonwoven market.2. Core Advantages of YDL Custom Functional Nonwoven Services1. Full-range product coverage: More than 20 functional finishing processes including anti-UV sun protection meet diverse demands for conductivity, antibacterial protection, safety, intelligence and environmental protection in one stop, eliminating the need for multiple suppliers.2. Customizable performance: Functional strength, coating formulas, fiber ratios and UV protection levels can be adjusted according to clients’ requirements to adapt to different industry standards and scenario-based applications.3. International quality compliance: All additives and coating materials are eco-friendly and compliant. Finished products can pass EU REACH, OEKO-TEX, FDA and other international testing standards to avoid cross-border export risks.4. R&D & sample support: Provides full-process services from formula R&D, sample production to mass production, supporting both small-batch customization and large-volume orders.5. Integrated production process: Greige goods production and functional finishing are completed independently with smooth process connection and full quality traceability, ensuring stable delivery.FAQQ1: What types of functional nonwovens can YDL provide? A1: As a China custom functional nonwoven supplier with full in-house finishing lines, we offer over 20 types of functional nonwovens, including conductive/anti-static, protective/flame retardant, anti-UV sun protection, antibacterial/health care, cooling/magnetic, waterproof/anti-dyeing and elastic/composite products to cover all processing demands.Q2: Can the performance of functional nonwovens be customized? A2: Yes. Functional strength, coating formulas, fiber ratios, adhesive weight and anti-UV protection levels can be adjusted to meet personalized scenario requirements.Q3: Do the products comply with international environmental and safety standards? A3: All additives and raw materials are eco-friendly and compliant. Finished products can pass EU REACH, OEKO-TEX and other international tests to meet global export requirements.Q4: Are small-batch samples and large-volume orders supported? A4: Yes. We accept small-batch sample orders and have large-scale production capacity to ensure on-time delivery of bulk foreign trade orders.Q5: What adhesive types are available for coated nonwoven rolls? A5: We offer hot melt adhesive, hydrogel, oil-based adhesive and silicone gel. Formulas and viscosities can be customized for medical, physiotherapy and other scenarios.Q6: What are the features and applications of anti-UV sun protection nonwovens? A6: With professional anti-UV finishing, it effectively blocks ultraviolet rays with customizable protection levels. The fabric resists sunlight, aging and discoloration, mainly used for outdoor apparel, sunshade items and garden protection products.Quick Facts• Core Processes: Graphene coating, anti-static treatment, aerogel thermal insulation, antibacterial modification, activated carbon adsorption, mildew-proof & deodorant treatment, anti-viral coating, cooling/magnetic treatment, thermochromic/photochromic treatment, fragrance microcapsule, waterproof treatment, elastic modification, far infrared negative ion coating, photocatalyst treatment, color enhancement treatment, multi-type adhesive coating, electrostatic adsorption, signal shielding, anti-dyeing treatment, anti-UV sun protection finishing• Product Categories: Conductive/Anti-static, Protection/Flame Retardant, Anti-UV Sun Protection, Antibacterial/Health Care, Comfort/Smart, Waterproof/Protective, Elastic/Composite• Custom Services: Formula optimization, performance adjustment, UV protection level customization, small-batch sampling, mass production• Compliance Standards: EU REACH, OEKO-TEX, FDA international environmental and safety standardsContact UsYDL Nonwovens sincerely welcomes global purchasers, traders and manufacturers to cooperate on greige goods procurement and deep finishing processing. Factory visits and sample production are available by appointment.Contact: Elane (International Business Department)Factory Address: Zhitang Town Industrial Park, Changshu City, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China (1 hour drive from Shanghai)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.