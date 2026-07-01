Moono by Iva Mazmanishvili Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Industry Awards

Moono

SHRE Studio Pendant Sliding Light Recognized for Mechanical Control of Light Intensity and Direction

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Moono, a pendant sliding light created by Iva Mazmanishvili , as a Bronze winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of lighting design, drawing entries from designers, manufacturers, and brands across many nations. This designation acknowledges Moono as an outstanding example of good design, evaluated through a rigorous and impartial process. The recognition highlights the careful craftsmanship and thoughtful engineering that distinguish the work within the contemporary lighting field. It also reflects the standing of SHRE Studio, the Tbilisi-based practice behind the design, within the international design community.The recognition of Moono carries meaning beyond its designer, addressing a growing interest in tactile, intuitive interaction with lighting within architectural spaces. As digital controls dominate much of contemporary lighting, Moono offers a manual alternative that allows users to physically shape both intensity and direction in real time. This approach aligns with industry movements toward material authenticity, durability, and user-centered design. For specifiers, architects, and interior designers, the fixture demonstrates how mechanical interaction can replace electronic systems while preserving a calm, sculptural presence. The design therefore provides practical value to professionals seeking refined, functional lighting objects that contribute to spatial atmosphere.Moono is defined by its mechanical sliding construction, formed from two precisely milled wooden elements connected through a custom sliding mechanism. The moving lower component functions as a physical filter around the concealed LED source, enabling gradual transitions between diffused and concentrated light while maintaining a minimal silhouette. Solid oak and walnut, with optional brass or copper coverings, provide structural clarity and tactile warmth, while the power supply and lighting components remain hidden within the upper element for a clean architectural appearance. The concept draws inspiration from the way the moon filters and redirects light through its phases, subtly altering intensity and direction. This combination of manual control, precise craftsmanship, and quiet form distinguishes Moono as both a functional fixture and a spatial object.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may encourage SHRE Studio to continue exploring the relationship between mechanical movement and illumination in future lighting collections. The achievement reinforces the studio's commitment to turning regional design ideas into globally competitive products that reflect a modern Georgian aesthetic. It also supports the studio's broader ambitions, including the development of its Tbilisi-based collaborative Design Laboratory. The recognition serves as motivation for the team to pursue further innovation while maintaining its focus on craftsmanship, material honesty, and considered interaction.Project MembersMoono was designed by Iva Mazmanishvili, who led the concept development, mechanical sliding system, material selection, and overall realization of the pendant light.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features, and its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Iva MazmanishviliIva Mazmanishvili is a designer from Georgia and a co-founder of SHRE Studio, a Tbilisi-based architecture and interior design firm established alongside Tsotne Mazmanishvili. The studio combines architectural design with its own manufacturing resources to create high-quality products and functional spaces, with a goal of producing innovative designs that reflect a modern Georgian aesthetic. Guided by a practical methodology known as the Four Element System, Iva Mazmanishvili continues to explore accessible design processes and is developing a collaborative Design Laboratory in Tbilisi to support creators with modern technology and prototyping tools.About SHRE StudioSHRE Studio is a Tbilisi-based architecture and design practice working across interior design, furniture, and product development. The studio operates at the intersection of spatial design and object creation, with a focus on material authenticity, structural clarity, and functional precision. Its work is characterized by a restrained, minimal approach that emphasizes calm compositions, refined detailing, and confident, reduced forms. Through its lighting collections, SHRE Studio explores light as an architectural element, developing products that combine craftsmanship, controlled interaction, and a quiet yet distinctive presence within contemporary interiors.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality, recognizing the dedication and skill of designers who produce thoughtfully developed work. In the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in lighting design, functionality and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with environment, sustainability and energy efficiency, material selection, light quality and consistency, durability, safety, and visual comfort. Designs receiving this designation are recognized for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to balance form and function effectively while offering solutions that improve quality of life. It is a respected achievement that reflects technical skill, attention to detail, and tasteful creative application.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including lighting designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands within the lighting and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, academics, and journalists, using pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenlightingawards.com

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