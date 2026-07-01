Diversified Nonwoven Finishing Services: Professional Manufacturer YDL Provides Dyeing, Printing & Sizing Processing

JIANGSU, SUZHOU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonwoven finishing refers to a series of deep processing procedures for spunlace nonwoven greige goods. It optimizes fabric appearance, physical properties and additional functions to expand application scenarios. As a leading global spunlace nonwoven manufacturer, YDL not only produces high-quality spunlace nonwoven greige goods, but also runs a complete set of full-process finishing production lines. We offer 9 mature processing technologies including dyeing, printing, sizing, film lamination, functional coating, powder scattering, plastic dripping, calendering and multi-layer lamination. This integrated production-plus-finishing model is what distinguishes YDL as a China professional nonwoven manufacturer https://www.ydlnonwovens.com/products/ ) with diversified finishing services, delivering one-stop customized finishing solutions for global clients.1. Detailed Introduction to Core Finishing Processes1.1 Dyeing ProcessingDyeing is a basic process to adjust fabric color and enhance visual performance. YDL provides single-side dyeing and double-side dyeing to meet diverse application demands. We adopt eco-friendly water-based ink matched with special adhesives, together with reactive dyes for coloring. The finished fabric features uniform color and excellent color fastness without fading or color bleeding. All dyeing materials comply with EU REACH, OEKO-TEX and other international environmental and textile safety standards. The products are odorless and free of harmful substances, widely used in daily necessities, beauty supplies and decorative fabrics。1.2 Sizing ProcessingSizing improves fabric stiffness, weight and structural stability, which is essential for apparel interlinings and industrial base materials. We supply two mainstream sizing agents: conventional acrylic size and extra-hard weighted size. Conventional acrylic size delivers moderate hand feel and good flexibility, ideal for ordinary apparel accessories and cleaning products. Extra-hard weighted size greatly enhances fabric hardness and gram weight, meeting strict requirements of industrial supporting materials and shaped fabrics. The sizing agent features strong adhesion, excellent wash resistance and no desizing, fully conforming to global general textile processing standards.1.3 Printing ProcessingEquipped with professional printing lines, YDL applies two internationally recognized technologies: heat transfer printing and rotary screen printing. Heat transfer printing creates delicate, vivid and layered patterns, suitable for custom complex designs. Rotary screen printing boasts high productivity and uniform coloring, a cost-effective choice for large-batch orders. All printing raw materials are eco-friendly with qualified color fastness. Printed nonwovens are widely used in eye masks, warm patches, moxibustion plasters, custom packaging and decorative products for cross-border trade。1.4 Film LaminationWe use PUR water-based hot melt adhesive to bond nonwoven fabric with functional films. The lamination achieves strong adhesion while retaining excellent air permeability. We support 5 common film materials: TPU, PU, PET, PVC and PE, covering waterproof, oil-proof, isolation and protection functions. The coating weight of adhesive is fully customizable from low to high as required. The laminated fabric is bubble-free, delamination-resistant and highly breathable, perfect for medical protection, outdoor products and waterproof packaging。1.5 Functional CoatingWe provide customized functional coating services with materials such as aerogel, color-changing materials and graphene. Aerogel coating enhances thermal insulation performance; color-changing materials realize thermochromic or photochromic effects; graphene coating improves antibacterial, conductive and thermal conductive properties. The coating distributes evenly without blocking fiber pores, maintaining the original softness and air permeability of nonwovens. It is widely applied in high-grade protective materials, smart fabrics and special industrial materials.1.6 Powder ScatteringThis process adopts hot melt powder for surface treatment. After hot pressing and curing, the fabric gains better adhesion, stiffness and anti-slip performance. It can also serve as an intermediate adhesive layer for secondary lamination between nonwovens and other flexible materials. The hot melt powder has uniform particle size and firm adhesion. The finished surface is flat without protrusions, applicable to multi-layer composite base materials and shaped accessories。1.7 Plastic DrippingPlastic dripping is mainly designed for anti-slip performance. We use two eco-friendly materials: PVC and silicone, to form dot or strip anti-slip textures on fabric surface. The textures are wear-resistant and firmly attached, and will not fall off after long-term use. This process effectively increases surface friction, ideal for anti-slip mats, household goods, labor protection pads and shoe linings.1.8 CalenderingWe are equipped with cold calendering and hot calendering equipment for different fabric materials and usage requirements. Cold calendering flattens fabric and removes wrinkles while retaining original softness. Hot calendering compacts fibers to improve fabric density, surface gloss and dimensional stability. Calendered fabric features smooth surface and uniform thickness, meeting quality standards of high-grade decorative fabrics, precision composite materials and appearance-oriented nonwovens.1.9 Double & Multi-layer LaminationWe provide integrated lamination processing for double-layer and multi-layer nonwovens. Different materials and functional fabrics can be combined to integrate multiple advantages. The laminated joint is flat with high peel strength and uniform layering. Custom multi-layer structures can realize composite functions such as waterproofing, thermal insulation, filtration and protection, producing finished multi-functional composite nonwovens in one stop.The processes above represent the full scope of finishing capabilities that a professional spunlace nonwoven fabric manufacturer offers to serve diverse global markets. YDL's ability to perform every step in-house ensures seamless quality control from raw material to finished products.2. Core Advantages of YDL Finishing Services 1. Full-range process coverage: 9 complete finishing processes are available in our factory. Clients do not need to cooperate with multiple processors, which simplifies the supply chain.2. High flexibility for customization: Dyeing modes, sizing agents, adhesive weight, coating materials and calendering modes are all adjustable to support personalized product R&D.3. International quality compliance: All additives, inks, films and coatings are eco-friendly imported materials. Finished products pass multiple international tests to avoid cross-border export inspection risks.4. Stable production & on-time delivery: Large-scale finishing lines support sample orders, small & medium batch orders and bulk foreign trade orders, ensuring punctual delivery worldwide.5. Integrated one-stop service: We complete greige goods production and deep finishing independently with smooth process connection and full quality traceability.FAQQ1: What dyeing modes and materials do you use for nonwoven dyeing? A1: We offer single-side and double-side dyeing. Eco-friendly water-based ink with adhesives and reactive dyes are applied, featuring high color fastness and international environmental compliance.Q2: What types of sizing agents are available and their applicable scenarios? A2: Conventional acrylic size and extra-hard weighted size are provided. Acrylic size is for ordinary accessories, while extra-hard weighted size is for industrial shaped fabrics requiring high hardness and weight.Q3: What adhesive and film materials are used for lamination? Is adhesive weight customizable? A3: We use PUR water-based hot melt adhesive, compatible with TPU, PU, PET, PVC and PE films. The adhesive weight can be fully customized from low to high.Q4: What materials are used for plastic dripping? What is its main function? A4: PVC and silicone are the main materials. This process is designed to create anti-slip textures and improve surface friction.Q5: What is the difference between cold calendering and hot calendering? A5: Cold calendering flattens fabric and keeps softness; hot calendering improves fabric density, gloss and structural stability.Q6: Do you provide multi-layer nonwoven lamination service? A6: Yes. As a China professional nonwoven manufacturer with diversified finishing services, we support integrated lamination for double-layer and multi-layer materials to produce customized multi-functional composite fabrics.Quick Facts• Core Processes: Dyeing, Sizing, Printing, Film Lamination, Functional Coating, Powder Scattering, Plastic Dripping, Calendering, Multi-layer Lamination• Dyeing: Single-side / Double-side dyeing; Materials: Water-based ink + Adhesive, Reactive dyes• Sizing Agents: Conventional acrylic size, Extra-hard weighted size• Printing Technologies: Heat transfer printing, Rotary screen printing• Lamination: PUR water-based hot melt adhesive; Compatible films: TPU, PU, PET, PVC, PE; Customizable adhesive weight• Functional Coatings: Aerogel, Color-changing materials, Graphene• Powder Scattering Material: Hot melt powder• Plastic Dripping Materials: PVC, Silicone (Anti-slip function)• Calendering Modes: Cold calendering, Hot calendering• Compliance Standards: EU REACH, OEKO-TEX international environmental and textile safety standardsContact UsYDL Nonwovens sincerely welcomes global purchasers, traders and manufacturers to cooperate on greige goods procurement and deep finishing processing. Factory visits and sample production are available by appointment.Contact: Elane (International Business Department)Factory Address: Zhitang Town Industrial Park, Changshu City, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China (1 hour drive from Shanghai)

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