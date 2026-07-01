ModusLink Netherlands Achieves Outstanding Results in ISO Audits, Showcasing Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation, a leading provider of supply chain, fulfillment, and e-commerce solutions, announced the successful renewal of the ISO 9001 certifications for their Amsterdam and Venray Solution Centers, as well as the ISO 14001 certification for their Venray Solution Center.These certifications were renewed following a comprehensive three-day audit conducted by an independent certification body. Notably, all three certifications were renewed with zero non-conformance findings, pointing to the strength of ModusLink's management systems, operational processes, and commitment to continuous improvement.ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, helping organizations improve process effectiveness, drive continuous improvement, and consistently deliver products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 14001 provides a framework for effective environmental management and supports organizations in improving environmental performance through more efficient resource use and waste reduction.The auditor highlighted the significant progress achieved by the teams, commending their dedication, engagement, and the strong foundation of business processes and supporting systems in place across the facilities."At ModusLink, quality, operational excellence, and environmental responsibility are fundamental to how we serve our customers around the world," said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. "Achieving these recertifications with zero non-conformance findings is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the disciplined processes that support consistent, high-quality outcomes for our customers. We are proud of this accomplishment and remain committed to continuous improvement across our global operations."Crediting his team for this achievement, Sjors van Enckevort, Director of Operations for the Netherlands, said, “This accomplishment, reinforced by the auditing body’s positive feedback on improvements achieved over the past period, demonstrates the ModusLink team’s continued commitment to a strong process foundation, high-quality performance, environmental responsibility, and a culture of continuous improvement that is deeply embedded in our organization.”The successful renewal of the ISO 9001 certifications for Amsterdam and Venray and the ISO 14001 certification for Venray reinforces ModusLink's commitment to maintaining internationally recognized standards for quality and environmental management. These certifications provide customers with confidence that ModusLink's operations are supported by effective processes, a culture of continuous improvement, and a commitment to responsible business practices.For more information about ModusLink, please contact:Calvin Tanck, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing – calvin_tanck@moduslink.comAbout ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

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