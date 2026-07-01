Diverse Fiber Options: Leading Nonwoven Manufacturer YDL Selects Premium Raw Materials for Spunlace Nonwovens

JIANGSU, SUZHOU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diverse Fiber Options: Leading Nonwoven Manufacturer YDL Selects Premium Raw Materials for Spunlace NonwovensSpunlace nonwoven is a fabric made by interlacing various fibers through high-pressure water jets. The performance, application and compliance level of finished products are directly determined by raw fiber materials. As a world-leading spunlace nonwoven manufacturer, YDL has built a complete supply chain for high-grade fiber raw materials. We provide more than ten types of conventional fibers and support customization of special fibers, fully meeting procurement demands from global medical protection, beauty care, industry, daily necessities and other fields. YDL is a reliable partner for global buyers seeking customized raw material solutions.1Introduction to Full Range of Conventional Fiber MaterialsWith mature raw material screening systems and large-scale production capacity, YDL supplies three major categories of materials: general-purpose fibers, natural plant fibers and functional special fibers. All fibers undergo strict quality inspection with stable performance parameters.Standard Polyester & Viscose Fibers Raw white polyester, raw white viscose, black polyester and black viscose are the most widely used basic materials in the spunlace industry. Polyester features high strength, excellent wear resistance and stable dimensional performance. Viscose boasts superior moisture absorption, air permeability and skin-friendliness. The combination of the two materials is ideal for daily cleaning products, general hygiene supplies and apparel accessories. Black and white color options meet basic customization needs for appearance, light shielding and color matching, and all materials comply with international textile safety standards.Natural Eco-friendly Plant Fibers We provide three mainstream natural fibers: 100% cotton fiber, bamboo fiber and corn fiber. 100% cotton fiber is ultra-soft and non-irritating with great biocompatibility, widely used in high-grade medical dressings and baby care products. Bamboo fiber has natural antibacterial properties and outstanding air permeability, perfect for facial masks and disposable care products. Corn fiber is biodegradable and eco-friendly, catering to the global trend of sustainable development and suitable for ecological daily products and green cross-border orders.Flame Retardant Functional Fibers For industrial protection and flame-resistant daily supplies, we supply flame retardant polyester and flame retardant viscose. Added with compliant flame retardant additives, these fibers stop burning once leaving fire. Their flame resistance indicators meet safety standards in Europe, America, Southeast Asia and other regions, commonly used in industrial protective fabrics, public facility cleaning cloths and special protective nonwovens.High-temperature Resistant Special Fibers Aramid 1313, Aramid 1314 and Pre-oxidized Fiber are core high-temperature and fire-resistant special fibers. Aramid fibers deliver ultra-high strength, excellent high and low temperature resistance and tear resistance. Aramid 1313 is applied to regular fireproof protective fabrics, while Aramid 1314 owns higher strength and heat resistance for high-end industrial fire prevention and special labor protection products. Pre-oxidized fiber features remarkable high-temperature resistance and oxidation resistance, serving as key raw material for high-grade thermal insulation and flame retardant composite materials.Functional Synthetic FibersPolypropylene Fiber: Lightweight, chemical-resistant and water-repellent with stable chemical properties, suitable for industrial filtration, oil absorption wiping and waterproof nonwoven products.Elastic Polyester Fiber: Presents excellent resilience and soft texture, applicable to elastic close-fitting care products, composite fabrics and flexible packaging materials.This comprehensive fiber portfolio ensures that YDL, as a leading nonwoven manufacturer from China , can deliver premium spunlace nonwovens tailored to virtually any end-use requirement.Custom Fiber ServicesApart from the above regular fibers, YDL offers customization services for all types of special fibers. In accordance with global clients’ product formulas, performance requirements and industrial standards, we can procure, adjust and process niche, modified and composite fibers. We accept small-batch sample orders and mass production orders, providing one-stop customized solutions from raw material selection to finished products to satisfy differentiated demands from various countries and industries worldwide.Core Advantages of Choosing YDL Fiber SolutionsComplete fiber categories: Cover basic fibers, natural fibers, flame retardant fibers, high-temperature resistant special fibers and elastic fibers to fulfill diverse material selection needs in one stop.Reliable raw material quality: All incoming fibers are tested for composition, strength, color fastness and safety. Finished products have stable performance and comply with EU REACH, OEKO-TEX and other international export standards.Powerful customization capability: Support color and proportion adjustment for regular fibers, as well as targeted customization for special fibers to match personalized product R&D.Stable production & delivery: Large-scale production lines support sample orders, small and medium batch orders and bulk orders from global clients, ensuring on-time delivery.Professional technical support: Experienced raw material and technical teams provide professional suggestions on fiber selection and formula optimization to reduce clients’ R&D costs.FAQQ1: What are the main basic fibers for YDL spunlace nonwovens? A1: Our major basic fibers include raw white polyester, raw white viscose, black polyester and black viscose, which are mainstream choices for daily products and general hygiene supplies.Q2: What natural eco-friendly fibers can you provide? A2: We supply 100% cotton fiber, bamboo fiber and corn fiber. All are biodegradable green materials for high-end care and eco-friendly products.Q3: What flame retardant and high-temperature resistant fibers are available? A3: Flame retardant series includes flame retardant polyester and flame retardant viscose. High-temperature resistant special fibers cover Aramid 1313, Aramid 1314 and Pre-oxidized Fiber for protection and industrial scenarios.Q4: Do you support customization of non-conventional fibers? A4: Yes. As a China leading nonwoven manufacturer with a complete fiber supply chain, we can customize all kinds of special fibers based on clients’ requirements, offering full services from sample production to mass delivery.Q5: Which fiber is used for elastic products? A5: We adopt elastic polyester fiber with outstanding resilience for elastic care products and composite fabrics.Quick FactsBasic Fibers: Raw white polyester, Raw white viscose, Black polyester, Black viscoseNatural Fibers: 100% cotton fiber, Bamboo fiber, Corn fiberFlame Retardant Fibers: Flame retardant polyester, Flame retardant viscoseHigh-temperature Resistant Special Fibers: Aramid 1313, Aramid 1314, Pre-oxidized FiberFunctional Fibers: Polypropylene fiber, Elastic polyester fiberValue-added Service: Customization for all special fibers, Raw material formula optimizationCompliance Standards: EU REACH, OEKO-TEX international textile environmental standardsContact UsYDL Nonwovens sincerely welcomes global purchasers, manufacturers and research institutions to inquire about fiber selection, sample customization and bulk procurement. Factory visits are available by appointment.Contact: Elane (International Business Department)Factory Address: Zhitang Town Industrial Park, Changshu City, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China (1 hour drive from Shanghai)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.