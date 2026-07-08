Advanced Smile Dentistry Shares What Patients Should Expect During Dental Implant Surgery

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Understanding each stage of dental implant surgery helps patients feel more informed, prepared, and confident before beginning treatment.” — Dr. David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry is helping patients better understand what happens during dental implant surgery by explaining the treatment process, common questions, and what to expect before, during, and after the procedure.

Many people considering dental implants delay treatment because they are uncertain about the surgical process. Many patients feel anxious simply because they do not know what to expect. Understanding each stage of dental implant surgery can help patients feel more informed and confident when discussing treatment options with their dental provider.

What Is Dental Implant Surgery?

Dental implant surgery is a procedure that places a titanium dental implant into the jawbone to replace the root of a missing tooth. Once the implant heals and integrates with the bone, it serves as a stable foundation for a dental crown, bridge, implant-supported denture, or full-mouth dental implant restoration.

Every treatment plan is personalized, and the number of implants, treatment timeline, and surgical approach vary depending on each patient's oral health, bone condition, and restorative needs.

What Happens During Dental Implant Surgery?

Although every treatment plan is personalized, dental implant surgery typically includes a comprehensive evaluation, individualized treatment planning, implant placement, a healing period to allow the implant to integrate with the jawbone, and placement of the final restoration.

* Comprehensive Evaluation: Treatment begins with a comprehensive examination that may include digital imaging, 3D scans, and a review of the patient's oral health and medical history to determine whether dental implants are an appropriate treatment option.

* Personalized Treatment Planning: Based on the comprehensive evaluation, patients receive a personalized treatment plan outlining recommended procedures, expected treatment stages, estimated timelines, and available restorative options. Patients also have the opportunity to discuss expected recovery, treatment timelines, insurance coverage, financing options, and post-procedure care before treatment begins.

* Implant Placement: During the surgical procedure, the dental implant is carefully placed into the jawbone using precise surgical techniques. Local anesthesia is commonly used to help keep patients comfortable throughout the procedure, and some patients may also be candidates for additional sedation depending on their treatment plan.

* Healing and Osseointegration: Following implant placement, the jawbone gradually heals around the implant through a natural process known as osseointegration. This healing process allows the implant to integrate with the jawbone, creating a stable foundation for the final restoration.

* Final Restoration: Once healing is complete, the final restoration is attached to the implant. Depending on the patient's treatment plan, this may include a dental crown, bridge, implant-supported denture, or full-mouth dental implant restoration.

Is Dental Implant Surgery Painful?

Dental implant surgery is typically performed using local anesthesia to help keep patients comfortable during the procedure. Many patients describe the experience as more comfortable than they expected, although individual experiences and recovery vary depending on the treatment performed and each patient's overall health.

"One of the most common questions we hear is what dental implant surgery actually involves," said Dr. David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. "When patients understand each stage of the procedure and know what to expect during recovery, they often feel more confident moving forward with treatment."

Individual experiences vary, and recovery depends on factors such as the number of implants placed, overall health, and the complexity of the procedure.

Common Questions About Dental Implant Surgery

* How long does dental implant surgery take? Treatment time varies depending on the number of implants being placed and whether additional procedures are required. During a consultation, patients receive a personalized treatment timeline.

* How long is the recovery after dental implant surgery? Initial healing typically occurs over the first several days, while complete integration between the implant and jawbone takes longer. Recovery timelines vary for each patient.

* When can patients return to normal activities? Many patients return to their normal daily routine shortly after treatment, although individual recovery recommendations depend on the specific procedure performed.

What to Expect During Your Dental Implant Consultation

Before dental implant surgery, patients typically undergo a comprehensive consultation to evaluate their oral health, medical history, treatment goals, and eligibility for dental implants. The consultation may also include digital imaging, discussion of the recommended treatment plan, expected recovery, insurance and financing options, and an opportunity to review educational resources and before-and-after treatment examples. Understanding these steps helps patients make informed decisions before beginning dental implant treatment.

Helping Patients Feel Prepared

Advanced Smile Dentistry continues to educate patients about every stage of dental implant treatment, from the initial consultation and surgery to recovery and the final restoration. Through patient education resources, digital diagnostics, personalized consultations, and individualized treatment planning, the practice helps patients better understand their treatment options and what to expect throughout the process.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a dental implant practice based in Toms River, New Jersey, led by Dr. David Basar. The practice focuses on full-mouth dental implants, full-arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures, dental implant surgery, and advanced restorative dentistry. Advanced Smile Dentistry utilizes digital diagnostics, 3D imaging, and personalized treatment planning to support predictable treatment outcomes and long-term oral function. The practice is known for helping patients with extensive tooth loss, failing teeth, and complex restorative needs through comprehensive implant-based solutions and patient-centered care.

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