Heimdal Launches MSP Onboarding Wizard to Help Partners Onboard Microsoft CSP Customers in 2 Minutes

Heimdal Launches MSP Onboarding Wizard

New feature reduces manual setup, speeds up customer activation, and helps MSPs scale Microsoft CSP estates with less operational work.

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heimdal today announced the launch of MSP Onboarding Wizard , a new capability that helps managed service providers onboard Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) customers inside the Heimdal platform faster and with less manual work.Built for MSPs managing multiple Microsoft tenants, MSP Onboarding Wizard reduces customer onboarding from around 30 minutes to just 2 minutes.Partners can create Heimdal customers directly from their Microsoft CSP customer list, removing repetitive setup work and shortening the path from customer creation to active protection.CSP is Microsoft’s partner model that allows MSPs and resellers to provision, manage, support, and bill customer cloud subscriptions through Microsoft Partner Center.Built for the way modern MSPs manage Microsoft customer estatesMSPs managing several Microsoft tenants do not need another customer-by-customer setup process. They need onboarding that matches the way they already manage CSP estates.MSP Onboarding Wizard addresses this by connecting Microsoft Entra, formerly Azure AD, with the Heimdal Dashboard. Once connected, partners can view CSP sub-tenants, select the customers they want to onboard, and create Heimdal customer accounts from one central location.Faster onboarding, faster protectionThe value goes beyond customer creation. With MSP Onboarding Wizard, new products can become available to customers in seconds rather than minutes, helping partners accelerate deployment and service activation across multiple tenants.For MSPs onboarding several customers, migrating accounts from another platform, or scaling Microsoft CSP services, the operational impact is immediate: fewer repeated tasks, faster activation, and a more consistent process across the customer base.“MSPs do not scale by repeating the same manual steps across every customer environment,” said Morten Kjaersgaard, Founder and Chairman of Heimdal.“They scale when onboarding is simple, repeatable, and built around how they already manage customers. The MSP Onboarding Wizard streamlines initial setup for Resellers by connecting Microsoft Entra (Azure AD) with Heimdal and automating the discovery and creation of Corp customers from CSP sub-tenants. This reduces manual configuration, speeds up time to value, and helps MSPs onboard multiple customer environments in minutes, not half an hour.”Key benefits• Customer onboarding reduced from 30 minutes to 2 minutes, helping MSPs scale faster across Microsoft CSP customer estates.• New products available to customers in seconds rather than minutes, accelerating deployment and service activation.• Direct customer creation from Microsoft CSP lists, reducing manual setup and repeated admin work.• Centralized MSP onboarding inside the Heimdal Dashboard, giving Resellers one place to manage connections, view CSP sub-tenants, and create customers.• A stronger operational model for MSP growth, built for partners managing multiple tenants, onboarding several customers, or migrating customers from other platforms.Availability and roadmapMSP Onboarding Wizard is already live as part of Heimdal 5.5.0 RC.Heimdal will continue improving how MSPs scale and manage customer estates, with additional updates planned for Q4. These updates will include policy templates and further improvements designed to make multi-customer management faster, more consistent, and easier to operate.To learn more, visit:or contact Vladimir Unterfingher, Associate Product Marketing Manager, at vun@heimdalsecurity.com.About HeimdalHeimdal is a global cybersecurity provider delivering a unified security and compliance platform that brings together prevention, detection and response across endpoint, identity, email, network and access security.With more than 12 fully integrated products and over 17,000 customers worldwide, Heimdal helps enterprises and MSP partners reduce risk, strengthen operational resilience and consolidate their security stack.Organisations in more than 40 countries rely on Heimdal’s platform to prevent threats, detect breaches and automate response without the need for a SIEM or multiple point solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.