JIANGSU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spunlace nonwoven fabric is a non-woven material formed by interlocking fibers with high-pressure water jets. It is widely used in medical hygiene, personal care, industrial materials and apparel accessories worldwide. As one of the world’s renowned spunlace nonwoven manufacturers, YDL supplies diversified and customizable products with customized extra-wide production lines and complete laying technologies to global buyers. With nearly 20 years of export experience, YDL has earned its reputation as a top spunlace nonwoven fabric supplier from China among buyers across multiple continents.1. Core Production Advantages: Extra-Wide Width & Full Range of Laying TechnologiesMost conventional spunlace production lines across the globe have a maximum working width within 320 cm. YDL is equipped with 3.6-meter customized extra-wide production lines, delivering a maximum fabric width of 345 cm — 25 cm wider than the general industry standard. This design effectively reduces material splicing loss and improves cutting efficiency, cutting down overall costs for large-volume global orders.We have fully mastered three internationally recognized laying technologies: straight-laid, semi-cross-laid and full-cross-laid, to meet quality standards of different regions and industries worldwide:1. Straight-laid technology: Features high productivity and stable fabric uniformity, ideal for mass production of general-grade nonwovens for regular global orders.2. Semi-cross-laid technology: Balances warp and weft tension perfectly, complying with quality requirements of mid-to-high-end beauty and medical supplies in Europe, America and Southeast Asia.3. Full-cross-laid technology: Delivers excellent structural stability, meeting strict standards for high-end apparel lining, leather base fabric and industrial composite materials.Combined with the 345 cm maximum width and three complete laying technologies, YDL covers all mainstream specifications and application scenarios in the global spunlace industry. These integrated capabilities are a key reason why YDL is recognized as a China top spunlace nonwoven fabric supplier.2. Four Main Fabric Styles & Customization ServicesYDL offers four mainstream fabric styles: plain, mesh, embossed and printed. Customized services are also available.2.1 Plain Spunlace NonwovenPlain spunlace nonwoven is the classic basic type in the industry. It refers to smooth fabric made via standard spunlace reinforcement without extra textures or holes. With uniform thickness, outstanding softness, air permeability and water absorbency, it complies with universal global quality standards. It is the top choice for medical hygiene products, cleaning wipes and basic apparel linings.2.2 Mesh Spunlace NonwovenMesh spunlace nonwoven is produced with special mesh curtains, forming regular holes on the surface to enhance air and liquid permeability. YDL provides standard mesh products in 8 mesh, 10 mesh, 18 mesh, 22 mesh and 40 mesh, covering most regular global procurement demands.Apart from standard sizes, we offer custom mesh curtains to produce non-standard mesh counts and irregular hole patterns according to clients’ drawings and technical requirements. This fabric is widely used for facial masks, medical dressings, industrial filtration and disposable hygiene products.2.3 Embossed Spunlace NonwovenEmbossed spunlace nonwoven is processed by professional embossing machines to create distinct 3D textures. The patterns are clear, durable and resistant to deformation. It improves fabric friction and visual layering, and is commonly used for high-end personal care products, gift packaging, household cleaning supplies and decorative fabrics. It can be produced with all our laying technologies and extra-wide width.2.4 Printed Spunlace NonwovenYDL adopts two mature international printing technologies: heat transfer printing and rotary screen printing:• Heat transfer printing: Produces vivid colors and delicate patterns with high color fastness, perfect for complex designs.• Rotary screen printing: Ensures high productivity and even coloring, a cost-effective choice for large orders with regular patterns.All printing raw materials comply with international environmental standards including EU REACH and OEKO-TEX, with no peculiar smell or harmful substances. Our printed nonwovens are popular for eye masks, warm patches, moxibustion plasters, custom packaging and daily necessities, and exported to Europe, America, the Middle East, Oceania and other regions.4. Why Choose YDL as Your Global PartnerWhen sourcing from a top spunlace nonwoven fabric supplier, global buyers look for production capacity, technical versatility, quality compliance and reliable delivery. YDL excels in every dimension:1. Leading extra-wide capacity: 3.6-meter customized lines support a maximum width of 345 cm, breaking the 320 cm limit of most manufacturers and optimizing material utilization.2. Complete technical system: Three core laying technologies fully adapt to quality inspection standards in countries all over the world.3. Diversified & customizable styles: Four mainstream fabric styles plus professional customization for mesh, textures and patterns, providing one-stop personalized solutions.4. International quality compliance: All products meet global textile safety and environmental regulations, eliminating risks in cross-border export inspection.5. Stable & flexible delivery: Advanced production lines and flexible scheduling support both bulk orders and small trial orders from global clients.FAQQ1: What is the maximum width of YDL spunlace nonwoven fabric? A1: We adopt 3.6-meter customized extra-wide production lines, and the maximum finished width reaches 345 cm, exceeding the industry common limit of 320 cm.Q2: What standard mesh sizes do you offer? Is custom mesh available? A2: Our standard mesh counts include 8, 10, 18, 22 and 40 mesh. We also customize special mesh curtains for non-standard sizes and irregular holes.Q3: What printing technologies do you use? Do your products meet export environmental standards? A3: We use heat transfer printing and rotary screen printing. All printing materials have passed international environmental certifications and meet global export requirements.Q4: What laying technologies can you provide? A4: We supply three mainstream laying technologies: straight-laid, semi-cross-laid and full-cross-laid for various application scenarios.Quick Facts• Maximum fabric width: 345 cm (Industry mainstream: ≤ 320 cm)• Production equipment: 3.6 m customized extra-wide spunlace production lines• Laying technologies: Straight-laid, semi-cross-laid, full-cross-laid• Main fabric styles: Plain, mesh, embossed, printed• Standard mesh counts: 8 / 10 / 18 / 22 / 40 mesh (Customization available)• Printing technologies: Heat transfer printing, rotary screen printing• Compliance standards: EU REACH, OEKO-TEX international environmental standards

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