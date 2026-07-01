ATV/Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Awareness Month 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska has many outdoor recreational opportunities that attract residents and visitors to its world-renowned environment; and

WHEREAS, these opportunities include winter and summer activities, such as hiking, hunting, mountaineering, skiing, snow machining, mushing, and ATV/Off-Highway vehicle operation; and

WHEREAS, the operation and use of ATV and off-highway vehicles is an important aspect of life in Alaska, making it essential that residents and visitors understand the risks associated with their operation and the personal protective equipment necessary for safety; and

WHEREAS, Alaska continues to experience one of the highest rates in the nation of traumatic brain injuries and other serious unintentional injuries and fatalities associated with the operation of all purpose and off-highway motorized vehicles; and

WHEREAS, Alaskans benefit from ATV and off-highway vehicles, and safety and educational programs such as those provided by the ATV Safety Institute and Alaska Safe Riders, equip individuals with the knowledge to reduce the risk of serious injury and to respond effectively in the event of an accident; and

WHEREAS, by increasing awareness through these programs, we can work on preventing traumatic brain injuries and reducing other unintentional injuries and deaths related to off-highway vehicle operation in Alaska.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim July 2026 as:

ATV/Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Awareness Month

in Alaska and encourage Alaskans of all ages and skill levels to safely enjoy outdoor recreation and travel by preparing themselves with proper safety equipment and information.

Dated: July 1, 2026