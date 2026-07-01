Venustas Introduces New Cooling Vest, Expanding Its Temperature-Control Apparel Innovation Into Warm-Weather Performance

Venustas Cooling Vest Picture 1 Vensutas Cooling Vest Picture 2 How Cooling Vest Works

Venustas expands from heated apparel into summer cooling technology with its first Cooling Vest, designed for high-heat environments and outdoor use.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brand trusted for winter now brings cooling innovation to summer performanceVenustas, a temperature-control apparel brand known for its wearable heating technologies, has introduced its first Cooling Vest, expanding its product line from heated apparel into warm-weather cooling solutions and extending its focus toward year-round temperature-control wearable systems.As record-breaking heat waves become more frequent across North America and other regions, demand for wearable personal cooling solutions continues to grow. The new Cooling Vest is designed to support users operating in high-temperature and high-humidity environments, including outdoor workers, field professionals, and athletes, while maintaining mobility, breathability, and lightweight wearability.From Heated Apparel Expertise to Year-Round Temperature ControlFor years, Venustas has developed heated apparel designed to help millions of outdoor enthusiasts, workers, and adventurers stay warm in cold environments. With the introduction of the Cooling Vest, the company is extending its engineering focus to warm-weather applications, marking a shift toward a broader temperature-control apparel category.As global temperatures continue to rise, users such as outdoor workers, hikers, campers, anglers, athletes, and commuters are increasingly exposed to heat stress during summer months. Venustas states that its goal is to develop wearable systems that support thermal comfort across both hot and cold environments.Active Cooling System DesignUnlike passive cooling garments that rely primarily on airflow or short-term heat absorption, the Venustas Cooling Vest is built around an active circulation-based cooling system.The vest combines an insulated ice-water reservoir, a built-in water pump, and integrated airflow fans. Chilled water is circulated through internal channels in the vest to support heat exchange across the torso, while airflow components assist in reducing heat buildup during movement.This dual approach is designed to provide more consistent cooling support during extended outdoor activity or physically demanding work in high-temperature environments.Dual Cooling System ArchitectureThe Cooling Vest integrates two coordinated systems: liquid circulation and airflow assistance.Key components include:● An insulated reservoir for ice water or frozen packs● A water pump that circulates chilled water through internal channels● Dual integrated fans that support ventilation and airflowUsers can operate the circulation system and fan system independently or simultaneously using separate controls, allowing adjustment based on environmental conditions and activity levels.The system is powered via USB-A and is compatible with standard portable power banks.Lightweight Structure and Wearable DesignThe Cooling Vest is constructed with a breathable mesh lining designed to support airflow and reduce heat retention during wear. Adjustable straps allow for a customizable fit across different body types and help maintain stability during movement.Reflective detailing is included to improve visibility in low-light environments, supporting early morning, evening, or low-visibility outdoor use.Venustas notes that the design prioritizes practical wearability, including mobility, lightweight construction, and durability for outdoor environments.Application ScenariosThe Cooling Vest is intended for use in high-temperature environments such as outdoor construction, agricultural work, landscaping, hiking, cycling, and other outdoor activities conducted in hot or humid conditions.It is also suitable for general outdoor use in elevated-temperature environments where heat exposure may affect comfort and physical endurance over time.Product Configurations and AvailabilityThe Cooling Vest is available in two configurations.The Cooling Vest Kit is priced at $149.99 and includes the Cooling Vest, a rechargeable battery, reusable ice packs, and a fill kit. The Vest Only configuration is priced at $99.99 for users who already own a compatible USB power bank. For an initial period following launch, select orders may include two reusable ice packs as an additional accessory intended to support extended use through rotation and pre-freezing.The product is available on the Venustas website.Expansion of Temperature-Control TechnologyThe launch of the Cooling Vest expands Venustas’ product portfolio beyond heated apparel and cold-weather solutions into cooling-oriented wearable systems.“As temperatures continue to change, comfort is no longer limited to cold-weather solutions,” said Michael, Founder of Venustas. “With our Cooling Vest, we are extending our temperature-control technology into warm-weather applications to support comfort across a wider range of environments.”The company describes this launch as part of its continued evolution toward a unified temperature-control apparel platform.About VenustasVenustas is a temperature-control apparel brand specializing in wearable heating and cooling technologies, developing functional apparel designed to support comfort and performance in extreme weather conditions.To learn more, visit Venustas Official WebsiteMedia & partnership inquiries: cooperation@venustas.com

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