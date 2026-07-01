Corintis Appoints Global Finance and Operations Leader Mindy Pyneeandee as Chief Financial Officer

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corintis, a pioneer in next-generation liquid cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Mindy Pyneeandee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mindy joins Corintis from HP, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Finance for Enterprise Operations. Over nearly 24 years at HP, she held a series of senior finance leadership roles spanning Enterprise Operations, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, IT Infrastructure, Digital Transformation, and Business Finance. In her latest position, she provided strategic financial leadership for HP's Enterprise Operations organization, helping drive operational efficiency, cost optimization, optimal capital allocation decisions, and working capital performance across all of HP's global operations.

As CFO, Mindy will oversee Corintis' financial strategy and operations while supporting the company's continued international expansion, manufacturing scale-up, and operational growth. Her appointment comes as demand for advanced liquid cooling technologies accelerates, driven by the rapid growth of AI infrastructure and high-performance computing applications worldwide.

"Mindy brings world-class experience in finance, manufacturing, and global operations, with a proven track record of helping complex organizations scale efficiently and execute at a global level," said Remco van Erp, CEO and Co-Founder of Corintis. "Corintis is entering a period of rapid growth as demand for advanced liquid cooling solutions continues to accelerate across AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. Her leadership will be instrumental as we scale our organization, strengthen operational excellence, and expand our global footprint to meet the needs of customers and partners around the world."

Mindy joins Corintis at a pivotal stage in the company's growth as it expands commercialization of its breakthrough direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology. Corintis' patented cooling solutions enable significantly higher computing performance while reducing energy consumption and infrastructure costs, addressing one of the most critical challenges facing next-generation AI data centers.

"I am thrilled to join Corintis at such an exciting time," said Mindy. "The company's innovative technology is uniquely positioned to address the growing cooling and energy challenges facing the AI industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at Corintis to support the company's global growth ambitions and help scale the business to meet increasing customer demand."

Mindy succeeds Oliver Butke, who has served Corintis as Fractional Chief Financial Officer since 2023. The company thanks Oliver for his dedication and valuable contributions during a formative period of Corintis' growth, including supporting the company's growth and financing activities.

The appointment further strengthens Corintis' executive leadership team as the company continues to expand its presence with leading semiconductor, AI infrastructure, and data center partners worldwide.

About Corintis

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an office in Bellevue, Washington, U.S., and Munich, Germany Corintis specializes in direct-to-chip liquid cooling, utilizing microfluidic technology. Its unique generative design and manufacturing platform enables cooling to be precisely adapted to the chip level, which can be implemented as a cost-effective drop-in replacement to standard liquid cooling or integrated inside the GPU. Corintis’ approach supports up to 3x lower temperatures compared to standard cold plates, as previously validated by Microsoft, higher power densities, improved energy efficiency, and lower environmental impact — key requirements as AI workloads continue to push the limits of traditional data center design.

For more information, visit www.corintis.com.

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