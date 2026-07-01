VivaScore partners with HCA Healthcare UK to extend the impact of health screening through cutting-edge digital platform

VivaScore has announced a new partnership with HCA Healthcare UK to help patients stay engaged with their health between screening appointments.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VivaScore has announced a new partnership with HCA Healthcare UK to support patients in staying engaged with their health between health screens, using its digital platform to provide accessible, data-driven insights outside of the clinical setting.

The collaboration brings VivaScore’s technology together with HCA Healthcare UK’s doctor-led health screening services, creating a more connected experience that helps individuals stay focused on their health beyond the clinic.

HCA Healthcare UK’s screening programmes are designed to identify clinically significant risks through comprehensive testing, including cardiovascular health, cancer markers and genetic risk factors. GP-led with access to advanced diagnostics, each screen provides patients with a clear understanding of their health and recommended next steps.

As part of the partnership, patients attending an HCA Healthcare UK health screen will receive 12 months’ complimentary access to VivaScore. The platform enables individuals to complete remote digital health check-ins using a smartphone, generating data-led insights that help them stay connected to their health year-round.

VivaScore’s technology enhances the post-screening experience by enabling:
· Ongoing engagement with key health indicators
· Greater awareness of potential changes between screening appointments
· Data-driven insights to support lifestyle and wellbeing decisions
· A simple, intuitive digital experience that fits into everyday life

By introducing an accessible digital layer alongside clinical screening, the partnership helps individuals maintain momentum after their appointment, reinforcing positive behaviour change and supporting a more consistent approach to prevention.

Simon Spurr, CEO of VivaScore, said:
“Health screening offers a powerful snapshot of an individual’s health at a point in time. At VivaScore, we’re focused on what happens next. Our technology makes it easy for people to stay connected to their health in a simple, everyday way, helping them build better awareness and habits between appointments.”

Dr Niaz Khan, Chief Clinical Officer at HCA Healthcare UK Primary Care, said:
“Our health screening programmes are designed to identify risks at the earliest opportunity, supported by direct access to advanced diagnostics and specialist care. Through our partnership with VivaScore, we are extending that support beyond the clinical setting, enabling patients to remain more connected to and -actively engaged with their health. This collaboration reflects our continued focus on innovation and on delivering meaningful, long-term value to patients, while ensuring everything we offer remains firmly aligned to our clinical standards and the integrity of our screening pathways.”

As healthcare continues to evolve, the partnership reflects a growing focus on combining clinical expertise with accessible digital tools to help individuals stay engaged with their health beyond traditional points of care.

About VivaScore
VivaScore is a global health technology company leveraging artificial intelligence to transform how individuals understand and manage their health. Its platform delivers predictive insights, personalised scoring, and actionable recommendations to improve long-term wellbeing.

About HCA Healthcare UK
HCA Healthcare UK is one of the UK’s leading private healthcare providers, offering a full range of medical services including GP care, diagnostics and advanced health screening. Its doctor-led screening programmes combine clinical expertise with advanced diagnostics to provide patients with clear, personalised health insights and access to specialist care where needed.

S Spurr
VivaScore
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VivaScore partners with HCA Healthcare UK to extend the impact of health screening through cutting-edge digital platform

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VivaScore
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VivaScore is a real-time digital health intelligence platform that transforms biometric, behavioural, and clinical data into a single actionable score. The solution enables employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and brokers to manage health risk, reduce costs, and improve outcomes.

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