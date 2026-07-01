VML Studios Launches Goo Deer, a Horror Gas Station Management Game About Hunting Deer in the Fog, on Steam

Run a fogbound gas station, manage inventory and employees, and survive the creature waiting in the mist in VML Studios’ first-person horror management game

With Goo Deer, we wanted to take the familiar loop of running a store and push it into a stranger, more unsettling place.” — Mickey Portilla

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VML Studios has launched Goo Deer on Steam, bringing players a dark, first-person horror gas station management game where running a shop means hunting deer for ingredients in a fogbound forest.Goo Deer puts players in charge of a gas station in a fogbound world obsessed with one strange drink. Players craft and sell Goo Deer, manage inventory, hire employees, and keep the station running as demand grows. To keep the shelves stocked, they must venture into the misty forest to hunt deer for ingredients while avoiding a dangerous creature moving through the fog.The result is a management game where routine work slowly becomes something more unsettling. Goo Deer blends the pressure of running a small business with the uncertainty of what waits outside the lights of the station.“With Goo Deer, we wanted to take the familiar loop of running a store and push it into a stranger, more unsettling place,” said Mickey Portilla of VML Studios. “The game asks players to manage a gas station, build the business, and keep producing the drink everyone wants, but keeping the shelves stocked means going into the foggy forest to hunt deer for ingredients while something dangerous is moving out there.”Goo Deer launched on Steam on June 22, 2026. Players can watch the trailer and find the game on Steam now.Official Resources:

Goo Deer Official Trailer | Game 2026

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