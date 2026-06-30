To Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
AZERBAIJAN, June 30 - 30 June 2026, 17:08
Your Excellency,
We are deeply shocked by the news of the powerful earthquake in Venezuela, which has caused numerous casualties and destruction.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the entire people of Venezuela, and I wish a swift recovery to the injured.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 June 2026
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