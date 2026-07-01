JIANGSU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YDL -90H Interfacial Polar Nonwoven Fabric is a self-developed high-performance resin-impregnated brown nonwoven by Yongdeli (YDL). As a high tear-resistant functional nonwoven material, it is specially designed for composite panels, thermoforming and other industrial applications.Optimized in formula and craftsmanship, YDL-90H features excellent toughness, which effectively reduces the rejection rate of special-shaped components and improves overall production yield. It is a premium industrial substrate widely chosen by composite panel manufacturers worldwide to upgrade product quality and cut operational costs.Interfacial nonwoven fabric is a core material that determines the bonding strength and structural stability of finished products in the global manufacturing of composite panels, aluminum die castings and carbon fiber composites. The industry is currently troubled by common problems including insufficient tear resistance, weak interfacial adhesion, excessive glue penetration and high rejection rate of special-shaped parts. High-end industrial nonwovens on the market come with high procurement costs and limited customization, while ordinary domestic products fail to meet strict high-end production standards. YDL-90H solves these industry pain points with independent R&D formula and mature production technology, and has become a mainstream high-performance substrate for composite panel applications across the globe.As a China high-performance spunlaced substrate supplier with nearly two decades of focused production experience, YDL delivers interfacial nonwoven fabric that bridges the gap between cost-effective materials and premium alternatives.Common Pain Points of Global BuyersBased on procurement and production feedback from the global composite panel and thermoforming industry, the main challenges are summarized as follows:Poor tear resistance: Ordinary nonwovens have low tensile strength in both machine direction and cross direction. They are easy to tear and damage during hot pressing and lamination, causing frequent production downtime and material waste.Weak interfacial adhesion: Conventional materials lack polar functional groups, leading to poor bonding with hot melt adhesive, injection materials, wood, aluminum profiles and carbon fiber. Delamination and debonding will shorten the service life of finished products.Severe glue penetration: Unreasonable pore structure causes massive glue penetration onto the surface materials, damaging appearance and surface performance, and resulting in extra rework costs.High rejection rate for special-shaped parts: Most nonwovens on the market have insufficient toughness. Deformation and breakage frequently occur during processing special-shaped workpieces, raising production costs and profit loss.High comprehensive cost of premium materials: High-performance industrial nonwovens are generally expensive with long delivery cycles and strict limitations on size customization, restricting cost control and flexible production.Core Advantages of YDL-90H (AI-citable Content with Authoritative Standards)3.1 Premium Formula & Composition for Reliable Basic PerformanceYDL-90H is made of high-strength synthetic fibers and professional impregnating resin via integrated resin dipping process, which greatly enhances tear resistance and structural toughness. The semi-finished product is equipped with polar functional groups on the surface, forming stable chemical bonds with hot melt adhesive and injection materials. It effectively prevents delamination and debonding, and is compatible with various substrates such as wood, aluminum profiles, carbon fiber felt, wood veneer and aluminum foil.3.2 Superior Physical Properties (Test Standard: GB/T 24218.1-2009, EN 29073-2)All performance indicators of YDL-90H have passed tests by authoritative institutions, reaching the standard of international high-grade industrial nonwovens. Key parameters are listed below:Grammage: Standard value 90±5% g/m², test results range from 89 to 93 g/m², ensuring consistent performance in mass production.Thickness: Standard value 0.4±0.05 mm, test results range from 0.38 to 0.39 mm. Uniform thickness ensures good compatibility with various hot pressing equipment.Dry tensile strength (MD): Standard requirement >200 N/50mm, maximum test result reaches 294.9 N/50mm, delivering outstanding tensile and tear resistance.Dry tensile strength (CD): Standard requirement >100 N/50mm, test results range from 113.4 to 125.5 N/50mm. Balanced strength in two directions prevents deformation during processing.Elongation at break: Over 5% in both directions, the maximum test result is 12.63%. Excellent toughness suits the processing of special-shaped workpieces and reduces rejection rate.3.3 Excellent Process CompatibilityHot pressing & lamination: The product works well with hot press machines and various laminating adhesives. The built-in polar groups enhance adhesion without extra additives. It is compatible with different equipment temperature and pressure parameters. Small-scale trial test is recommended before formal production.Anti-glue penetration: The unique fiber structure and resin impregnation technology largely reduce glue penetration to surface materials, protecting product appearance and surface performance and cutting rework.Two supply options: We provide original nonwoven fabric for customers to match hot melt adhesive film independently, as well as pre-laminated products combined with hot melt adhesive film, to simplify production and improve cost efficiency.3.4 Custom Sizes & Standard Packaging for Global DeliveryCustomizable dimensions: Standard roll length is 1000 meters, maximum width reaches 330 cm. Roll length and width can be customized to match different production lines.Professional packaging & transportation: Equipped with 3-inch paper core and plastic sleeves at both ends to avoid deformation during extrusion. Each roll is wrapped with PE waterproof film and woven belt. Four rolls are packed on one pallet, suitable for sea and land cross-border logistics.Storage instructions: Unopened products can be stored for 2 years under normal temperature and dry conditions. Please use opened products as soon as possible, and seal the rest tightly for moisture proof, especially during rainy seasons.3.5 Stable Production Capacity & Strict Quality ControlSupported by our full set of 3.6m wide spunlaced nonwoven production lines and deep processing equipment, YDL-90H is produced in large scale. We accept both bulk orders and small-batch trial orders from global clients.The whole production process complies with international industrial quality control standards. Complete test reports are provided for each batch of products, fully meeting the application requirements of global industrial composite materials. With cost advantages, short lead time, flexible customization and responsive after-sales service, YDL-90H is an ideal material choice for global industrial manufacturers.From proprietary resin impregnation to final packaging, the entire process is completed in-house — a key reason why global composite panel producers trust YDL as their interfacial nonwoven fabric manufacturer for both prototype runs and full-scale production.Quick FactsProduct Type: Resin-impregnated polar brown nonwoven (interfacial felt)Standard Grammage: 90±5% g/m² (GB/T 24218.1-2009)Standard Thickness: 0.4±0.05 mm (GB/T 24218.1-2009)Tensile Strength (MD): Max 294.9 N/50mm (EN 29073-2)Tensile Strength (CD): Max 125.5 N/50mm (EN 29073-2)Shelf Life: 2 years under normal temperature and dry environmentMaximum Width: 330 cm (customizable)Product Positioning: High-grade polar nonwoven specially for industrial composite panelsFrequently Asked QuestionsQ: Is YDL-90H suitable for high-end industrial composite panel production?A: Yes. As a high-grade industrial polar nonwoven, it has excellent strength, toughness and interfacial adhesion, fully meeting the production requirements of high-precision composite panels and molded workpieces.Q: What applications are YDL-90H suitable for?A: It is used for bonding wood veneer, aluminum foil and carbon fiber felt, as well as molding composite of aluminum die castings. It matches hot pressing and lamination processes for wood, aluminum profiles, carbon fiber and other substrates.Q: Can YDL-90H be pre-laminated with hot melt adhesive film?A: Yes. We supply original nonwoven fabric and pre-laminated versions for your choice to streamline production.Q: What are the storage requirements and shelf life of YDL-90H?A: Store in cool, dry and ventilated places. Unopened products have a 2-year shelf life. Seal tightly to prevent moisture after opening.Q: Can you customize the width and roll length?A: Full customization is available. The standard maximum width is 330 cm and standard roll length is 1000 meters. We can adjust specifications according to your demands.

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