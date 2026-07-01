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The Business Research Company's Display Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 6.7% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $210.55 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The display market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by a variety of technological advancements and consumer trends. As digital experiences become increasingly central to everyday life, the demand for high-quality display technologies continues to rise across multiple sectors. This overview explores the current market size, growth prospects, key drivers, dominant regions, and industry trends shaping the future of the display market.

Strong Expansion Seen in the Display Market Size and Growth Rates

The display market has shown remarkable growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $152.59 billion in 2025 to $162.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the historical period is driven by factors such as the rising consumer demand for high-definition visual experiences, widespread adoption of smartphones and smart TVs, improvements in flat panel manufacturing techniques, increased use of digital signage in retail and transportation, and the growth of gaming and entertainment display applications.

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Looking ahead, the display market is expected to continue its robust trajectory, reaching $210.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the rising demand for next-generation micro LED displays, expanding use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) near-eye display technologies, growing investments in smart connected display ecosystems, broader adoption of automotive digital cockpits and infotainment systems, and the development of energy-efficient and sustainable display solutions. Key trends during the forecast period include the increasing popularity of ultra-high-resolution panels, flexible and foldable displays, transparent display integration in commercial uses, energy-efficient backlighting, and high-brightness displays for outdoor digital signage.

Understanding Displays as Essential Visual Devices

A display functions as an electronic device that visually presents information such as text, images, or videos. It converts digital data into formats that users can easily interpret. Displays enable interaction, monitoring, and communication by providing real-time visual feedback, making them crucial interfaces in a wide range of electronic products.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/display-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

The Primary Driver Behind Global Display Market Growth

The accelerating adoption of consumer electronics is a fundamental factor propelling the global display market forward. Consumer electronics encompass devices like smartphones, televisions, laptops, and wearable technology used in personal and household settings. Rising internet penetration fuels demand for connected devices that support communication, entertainment, and smart home functionalities. Displays play a key role by offering visual interfaces that allow users to interact with these devices, delivering clear information and enabling touch controls on products such as smartphones, TVs, laptops, and smartwatches. For example, in May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported that Japan’s consumer electronics production reached $209.16 million (¥32,099 million), up from $164.65 million (¥25,268 million) in May 2022. This growth highlights how expanding consumer electronics usage drives increasing demand for display technologies.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth in the Display Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global display market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional shifts.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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