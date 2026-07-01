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The Business Research Company's Drug of Abuse Testing Market Research Highlights Future Industry Trends And Forecasts

Expected to grow to $9.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The drug of abuse testing market has seen significant expansion recently, reflecting the growing need for effective screening and monitoring of substance use. As awareness around drug misuse increases globally, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory, driven by regulatory changes and technological advancements. Let’s explore the market’s current size, factors fueling its growth, leading regions, and key trends shaping its future.

Steady Growth in the Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size

The drug of abuse testing market has experienced robust growth and is projected to increase from $7.16 billion in 2025 to $7.64 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This upward trend in recent years is largely due to reliance on manual laboratory confirmation methods, expanding workplace drug screening regulations, the rise of forensic toxicology laboratories, the introduction of immunoassay testing technologies, and heightened awareness campaigns addressing the opioid crisis.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $9.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9%. The anticipated growth during this period is driven by increased substance abuse monitoring efforts, broader implementation of mandatory workplace testing policies, wider adoption of rapid point-of-care testing kits, growing demands in forensic and criminal investigations, and the expansion of rehabilitation and treatment programs worldwide. Key trends in this forecast include the rise of rapid onsite drug screening, increased compliance with workplace drug testing, specialization within forensic toxicology labs, anti-doping programs in sports, and toxicology screening protocols in emergency departments.

Understanding the Drug of Abuse Testing Process

Drug of abuse testing involves a detailed and scientific approach to detecting and quantifying substances that impact mood, perception, or behavior through analysis of biological samples. This process is crucial for identifying illicit, controlled, or harmful drugs accurately. It plays a vital role in tracking substance use patterns, aiding medical assessments, and improving understanding of the effects these substances have on individuals and communities alike.

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Rising Substance Abuse as a Major Growth Driver

One of the primary factors propelling the drug of abuse testing market is the increasing prevalence of substance abuse and addiction worldwide. Substance abuse involves harmful use of psychoactive substances, including illegal drugs and prescription medications, which negatively affect health, safety, and social or legal functioning. The growing accessibility of drugs alongside shifting social attitudes that normalize or encourage drug consumption contribute to the rising rates of abuse. Drug of abuse testing supports early detection of drug use, enables timely medical intervention, helps monitor treatment progress, and assists public health initiatives aimed at reducing the adverse consequences of substance misuse. For example, in December 2025, the Addiction Policy Forum, a US-based nonprofit, reported that out of 48.4 million people with substance use disorders, 27.9 million suffered from alcohol use disorder, and 28.2 million had a drug use disorder in 2024. This data highlights how the rising incidence of substance abuse is driving demand within this market.

Leading Region in the Drug of Abuse Testing Market by 2025

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the drug of abuse testing market, reflecting its well-established infrastructure and regulatory environment for substance screening. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, propelled by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness, and expanding access to testing services. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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