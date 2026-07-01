Louisville, KY Personal Injury Firm Triples Space in Historic Wright Tower Move

Emery Law Office celebrates its expanded office location on the 14th floor of the historic Wright Tower in Louisville, supporting the firm’s commitment to pursue recovery for injury victims in Kentucky.

Emery Law Office Has Expanded Into the Historic 14th Floor of Louisville’s Wright Tower, Tripling Its Office Space To Better Serve Personal Injury Clients

When you walk off the elevator and onto the 14th floor, we want you to feel that you are stepping into a supportive environment where you are treated like family, not just another case number.” — Melissa Emery, Esq.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emery Law Office, a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to serving the Louisville community, is proud to announce its relocation and major expansion to the 14th floor of the iconic Wright Tower. This strategic move effectively triples the firm’s office capacity, enhancing its dedicated legal team’s ability to provide compassionate representation to injury victims across Kentucky.

Historically known as the Kaden Tower, the Wright Tower is a celebrated landmark of Louisville architecture. Emery Law Office has taken over the entire 14th floor, a remarkably unique space that remains virtually unchanged from its original 1966 design. While other levels of the building have been subdivided or heavily renovated over the decades, the 14th floor proudly preserves the structure's original architectural and engineering DNA.



A Space Dedicated to Healing and Support

For founder and managing attorney Melissa Emery, Esq., the expansion is about much more than square footage. It represents a deeper commitment to the community and a continued promise to provide highly personalized legal care in a welcoming environment.

"When I started my career while raising my children as a single mother, I saw firsthand how a sudden injury or the loss of a vehicle can completely disrupt a family's foundation," says Melissa Emery. "Our goal has never been about making a flashy statement; it's about pursuing the resources our clients need to recover. Moving into this incredible, historic space provides us room to grow our team and better serve our community. When you walk off the elevator and onto the 14th floor, we want you to feel that you are stepping into a supportive environment where you are treated like family, not just another case number."

For more information about Emery Law Office or to schedule a free consultation, please visit www.EmeryLawOffice.com or call (502) 771-1529.



About Emery Law Office

We believe that a successful claim begins with a positive client-attorney relationship. When you work with us, you won’t feel like you need a legalese interpreter – we talk to people like people.

You can expect that kind of personable service from every member of our team, starting with your first phone call to our receptionist. Your case belongs to you, not to your attorney, your medical providers, or the insurance companies involved in your case.

Read the original press release on Emery Law Office’s website: https://emerylawoffice.com/louisville-ky-personal-injury-firm-triples-space-in-historic-wright-tower-move/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.